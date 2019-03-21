Baseball
Liberty 9, Garces 5
At Liberty
W: Oscarson (4-0). L: Uribe. 2B: LHS (Froehlich, Tobias), GMHS (O’Reilly 2, Demuos, Gonzalez). HR: LHS (Dickey, Twist). Notes: LHS (Nick Oscarson 6IP 2ER 4K, Kaleb Dickey 1-2 4RBI 2R, Wade Froehlich 2-3 3RBI, Tristan Twist 2-3 2RBI, Jacob Tobias 2-3), GMHS (Geno Antongiovanni 2RBI, Franky Mueller 2-3, Liam O’Reilly 2-4, Tommy Armendariz 2R).
W-L: LHS (9-3, 3-1 SWYL), GMHS (2-11, 1-3 SWYL).
JV: LHS 10, GMHS 0.
Mira Monte 12, Foothill 4
At Mira Monte
W: Rodriguez. L: Garcia. 2B: MMHS (Alderete, Rivera, Moreno, Rodriguez, Melendez, Garcia), FHS (Tjerina). 3B: MMHS (Rivera). Notes: MMHS (Anthony Moreno 3-4, Isaac Rivera 3-3), FHS (Tjerina 2-3).
W-L: MMHS (2-5)
JV: MMHS 14, FHS 13.
Highland 9, East 0
At East
W: Rodriguez. L: Lopez. 2B: HHS (Fajardo, Vidal, Chavez, Cleveland), EBHS (Gutierrez). 3B: HHS (Miranda). Notes: HHS (Vidal 3-4 5RBI 1R, Miranda 3-3 2R, Rodriguez 7IP 3H 0R 10K).
Bakersfield Christian 6, Golden Valley 0
W: Langston. 2B: BCHS (Granillo, Villalobos). Notes: BCHS (Langston 7IP 0R 2H 6K 2-4 1R 2RBI).
W-L: BCHS (4-7, 3-2)
Softball
Bakersfield Christian 9, Golden Valley 0
At Golden Valley
W: Smith. L: Contreras. 2B: GVHS (Procell). HR: BHCS (Smith 2). Notes: BCHS (Smith 2-2 3RBI 7IP 2H 0R 11K, Woods 2-4 2RBI).
Boys tennis
Independence 8, Ridgeview 1
SINGLES: Zapata, I, d. Sanchez, 6-0, 6-1; Gonzales, R, d. Bernal 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Axume, I, d. Rodriguez, 6-1, 2-6, 11-9; Garza, I, d. Fetalvero, 7-5, 6-0, 10-7; Contreras, I, d. Melendez 6-2, 6-4; Rodriguez, I, d. Orozco, 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Zapata-Garza, I, d. Sanchez-Rodriguez, 8-2; Reyes-Ortega, I, d. Gonzales-Fetalvero, 8-6; Flores-Rodriguez, I, d. Cristobal-Bunch, 8-3.
W-L: IHS (10-5, 1-3 SYL), RHS (6-7, 1-4).
JV: RHS 6, IHS 3.
Stockdale 9, Frontier 0
SINGLES: Kwon d. Howard, 6-0, 6-0; Huang d. Molina, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7; Park d. Mallado, 6-1, 6-1; Choi d. Mayo, 6-4, 6-0; Sinaie d. Barnes, 6-1, 6-0; Bose d. Ford, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
DOUBLES: Kwon-Choi d. Mallado-Molina, 8-0; Huang-Goswami d. Howard-Barnes, 8-3; Sanchez-Park d. Tolentino-Starks. 8-4.
W-L: SHS (7-7, 3-1 SWYL), FHS (3-9, 0-4).
JV: SHS 8, FHS 1.
West 8, Tehachapi 1
At Tehachapi
SINGLES: Bilotta, T, d. Contreras, 6-3, 6-3; De Jesus, W, d. Zheng, 6-0, 6-0; May, W, d. Olvany, 6-1, 6-0; Kim, W, d. Prajapati, 6-0, 6-0; Villa, W, d. Magar, 6-0, 6-0; Acevedo, W, d. Cribbs, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: May-Ojeda, W, d. Bilotta-Zheng, 8-6; De Jesus-Secreto, W, d. Olvany-Prajapati, 8-0; West won by default.
W-L: WHS (15-1, 4-1 SYL), THS (0-4 SYL).
Bakersfield Christian 7, Golden Valley 2
At Golden Valley
SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Salamanca, 6-0, 6-0; Marussig, B, d. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof, B, d. Ramirez, 6-0, 6-1; Medina, G, d. Wei, 7-5, 1-6, 10-4; C. Gaines, B, d. Perez, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; Heer, B, d. Lopez, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Marussig-Bloemhof, B, d. Salamanca-Martinez, 6-0, 6-2; Buetow-Wei, B, d. Ramirez-Medina, 6-0, 6-0; Bautista-Flores, G, d. A. Gaines-Tieu, 6-3, 7-5.
W-L: BCHS (8-6, 5-0)
Liberty 8, Garces 1
at Garces
SINGLES: Shafik, L, d. P. Blaine, 6-3, 6-0; Bank, G, d. Guimte, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7; M. Blaine, L, d. Fanucchi, 6-2, 6-2; Adkins, L, d. Timpoy, 6-2, 6-1; Zierenberg, L, d. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Nguyen, L, d. Gruska, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Shafik-Zierenberg, L, d. P. Blaine-Bank, 8-6; M. Blaine-Adkins, L, d. Fanucchi-Arretche, 8-2; McDonald-Govindji, L, d. Ashar-Raffi, 8-4.
W-L: LHS (9-4, 4-0 SWYL), GMHS (8-4, 3-1 SWYL).
JV: LHS 9, Garces 0.
Boys golf
SSL Minimeet #3
At North Kern Golf Course, Par 36
Taft (283): Cole 42, Lopez 49, Van Zee 54, Urrea 66, Hamblin 72.
Chavez (291): Sanchez 52, Balsa 58, Alhassan 59, Gonzalez 60, Chinna 62.
Shafter (301): Millwee 49, Wilson 57, Denogea 61, Valdivia 62, Martinez 72.
Wasco (304): Ante 55, Greenfield 57, Garza 62, Ramirez 62, Ruddel 68.
Kennedy (309): Singh 51, Sebastian 62, Falcon 65, Magana 65, Casillas 66.
McFarland (366): Acosta 67, Rocha 72, Torres 74, Leon 75, Gonzalez 78.
Standings: 1. Taft (28), 2. Shafter (24), 3. Chavez (20), 4. Wasco (12), 5. Kennedy (6), 6. McFarland (0).
Boys swimming
Garces 83.5, Centennial 82.5
200 Medley Relay: GMHS (Pavletich, Berry, Klang, Begin), 1:49.00; 200 Free: Begin, G, 1:52.67; 200 IM: Castro, C, 2:08.77; 50 Free: Starr, G, 23.94; 100 Fly: Klang, G, 54.78; 100 Free: Begin, G, 50.48; 500 Free: Rice, G, 5:21.29; 200 Free Relay: CHS (Castro, Bui, appears, Feola), 1:34.28; 100 Backstroke: Klang, G, 1:02.70; 100 Breaststroke: Castro, C, 1:03.98; 400 Free Relay: GMHS (Starr, Rice, Klang, Begin) 3:23.65.
JV: CHS 114, GMHS 36.
Girls swimming
Garces 97, Centennial 88
200 Medley Relay: Garces (Zaninovich, Garcia, Dulcich, Wimbish), 2:03.54; 200 Free: Wimbish, G, 2:01.47; 200 IM: Garcia, G, 2:18.95; 50 Free: Gonzalez, G, 26.95; 100 Fly: Feola, C, 1:06.58; 100 Free: Gonzalez, G, 58.69; 500 Free: Wimbish, G, 5:33.47; 200 Free Relay: CHS (Cruz, Feola, Hernandez, Drake), 1:50.35; 100 Backstroke: Drake, C, 1:05.29; 100 Breaststroke: Garcia, G, 1:14.11; 400 Free Relay: GMHS (Wimbish, Mielke, Dulcich, Garcia), 3:575.70.
JV: CHS 91, GMHS 79.
Track and field
Southwest Yosemite League Meet No. 1
Boys
400 relay: 1. Stockdale (Vickers, Burkhart, Wheeler, Torres) 43.13. 2. Garces (Hernandez, Bowers, Rankin, Bell) 44.21; 1,600: 1. Maher, Stockdale, 4:33.05. 2. Resendez, Liberty, 4:35.80; 110H: 1. Bradex, Frontier, 16.13. 2. Krauss, Liberty, 16.20; 400: 1. Bolton, BHS, 49.89. 2. Bowers, Garces, 51.16; 100: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 11.06. 2. Torres, Stockdale, 11.14.
800: 1. Mota, Stockdale, 1:58.9. 2. Bolton, Liberty, 2:00.4; 300H: late; 200: late; 3,200: late
1,600R: late; HJ: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 6-0. 2. Hassman, Liberty, 5-10. ; LJ: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 21-2. 2. Madkins, BHS, 20-8; TJ: 1. Caper, BHS, 41-10. 2. Madkins, BHS, 41-9; SP: 1. Viveros, Liberty, 66-1.5 (national leader). 2. Shelton, Stockdale, 47-3; D: 1. Viveros, 181-4. 2. Pandol, Garces, 158-10; PV: 1. Christensen, Liberty, 12-0. 2. Kohr, Liberty, 11-0.
Girls
400 relay: 1. BHS (Bolton, Ford Walker, Randle) 49.58. 2. Frontier (Plugge, Polee, Daniels, Rodriguez) 50.37; 1,600: 1. Palmgren, Liberty, 5:33.72. 2. Sanchez, Liberty, 5:35.37; 100H: 1. Renz, Liberty, 14.63. 2. Tauchen, Liberty, 17.43.; 400: 1. McCall, BHS, 56.86. 2. Collins, Centennial, 1:02.54; 100: 1. Vanderpoel, Liberty, 12.58. 2. Bolton, BHS, 12.63; 800: 1. Palmgren, Liberty, 2:18.00. 2. McCall, BHSm 2:24.20; 300H: 1. Renz, Liberty, 44.25. 2. Greer, Stockdale, 49.87; 200: late; 3,200: late; 1,600R: late; HJ: 1. Renz, Liberty, 4-9. 2. Ray, Frontier, 4-8; LJ: 1. Renz, Liberty, 17-0. 2. Walker, BHS, 16-6; TJ: 1. Walker, BHS, 32-7. 2. Williams, Stockdale, 31-2.; SP: 1. Bender, Liberty, 44-8. 2. Gregory-Mosley, Stockdale, 32-0.5; D: 1. Bender, Liberty, 161-1. 2. Rigby, Liberty, 134-9; PV: 1. Neptune, Stockdale, 10-0. 2. Jones, Frontier, 9-0.
