Baseball

Clovis-Buchanan 3, Frontier 2

At Buchanan; W: Saldama. L: Fleischer. S: Becerra. W-L: FHS 6-2, CB 7-1. Notes: FHS (Kris Anglin 4IP, H, 0R, 6Ks; Nick Phair 3-3, RBI; Tristin Tatum 2-3, R.

Ridgeview 6, Delano 0

At Delano; W: Gutierrez (3-1). 2B: RHS: Alatorre. Notables: RHS: (Guillermo Monje 3-5 with a run scored; Jacob Gutierrez 3 IP, H, 5Ks; Sean Moran 4 IP, H, 9Ks. W-L: RHS: (6-2)

Boys tennis

West 6, Centennial 3

At West

SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Contreras 5-7, 7-6, 10-3; De Jesus, W, d. Wong 6-3, 6-1; May, W, d. Nixon 6-4, 7-5; Ojeda, W, d. Klepstein 6-2, 7-3; Secreto, W, d. Burrows 6-3, 1-6, 10-5; Kundinger, C, d. Villa 6-4, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Yackovich-Nixon, C, d. Contreras-Secreto 8-7; May-Kim, W, d. Wong-Klepstein 8-1; Ojeda-Acevedo, W, d. Iturriria-Elwell 8-2.

W-L: WHS 7-0; CHS 4-2.

JV: CHS d. WHS 6-3.

Taft 8, Shafter 1

At Taft

SINGLES: Rivera, T, won 1-6, 6-1 (10-1); Ngyuen, T, won 6-2, 4-6 (10-7); Miranda, T, won 6-0, 6-0; Ginn, T, won 6-2, 6-0; Moncoda, T, won 6-1, 6-1; Arellano, T, won by forfeit.

DOUBLES: Ginn-Mejia, T, won 8-5; Moncoda-Gama, T, lost 8-4; Arellano-Guerro, T, won by forfeit. W-L: THS (4-0, 3-0 SSL); SHS (1-2 SSL).

Note: Only first names provided for Shafter players.

Delano 6, Tulare Western 3

At Tulare Western

SINGLES: Duran, D, d. Nava 6-0, 6-1; Pires, TW, d. Zizumbo 6-2, 6-3; Pena, D, d. Tjandra 7-6, 6-2; Iribe, D, d. Uchita 6-4, 6-4; J.Hinojosa, D, d. Felix 2-6, 6-2 (10-5); Mondina, TW, d. E.Hinojosa, 6-2, 3-6 (11-9).

DOUBLES: Pena-J.Hinojosa, D, d. Nava-Tjandra 8-6; Pires-Uchita, TW, d. Zizumbo-Silva 8-2; Duran-Perez, D, d. Tademy-Costa 8-3.

Boys swimming

Centennial 94.5, Foothill 50.5

(Friday’s result)

Medley relay: CHS (Ryder, Alora, Bloom, Stretz), 2:17.63; 200 free: Flores, CHS, 2:43.66; 200 IM: Stine, CHS, 2:56.56; 50 free: Bloom, CHS, 27.63; 100 fly: Gallegos, FHS, 1:14.12; 100 free: Ryder, CHS, 1:03.41; 4X50 relay: CHS (Alora, Winters, Flores, Trujillo), 1:58.81; 100 back: Ryder, CHS, 1:27.00; 100 breast: Alora, CHS, 1:23.79; 4X100 relay: CHS (Bloom, Daen, Ryder, Stretz), 4:24.17.

JV: Foothill 49 Centennial 0.

Girls swimming

Centennial 98, Foothill 56

(Friday’s result)

Medley relay: CHS (Copus, Jensen, Hermosilla, Zaninovich), 2:33.34; 200 free: Rodriguez, FHS, 2:47.35; 200 IM: Calley, CHS, 3:01.22; 50 free: Murdoch, CHS, 31.58; 100 fly: Eknoian, CHS, 1:34.12; 100 free: Thompson, CHS, 1:15.10; 500 free: Rodriquez, FHS, 7:50.19; 4X50 relay: CHS

(Vargas, Thompson, Dailey, Morrison), 2:12.34; 100 back: Calley, CHS, 1:24.32; 100 breast: Jensen, CHS, 1:31.60; 4X100 relay: CHS (Eknoian, Thompson, Murdoch, Calley), 4:50.22.

JV: Centennial 91.5, Foothill 53.5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.