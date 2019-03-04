Baseball
Clovis-Buchanan 3, Frontier 2
At Buchanan; W: Saldama. L: Fleischer. S: Becerra. W-L: FHS 6-2, CB 7-1. Notes: FHS (Kris Anglin 4IP, H, 0R, 6Ks; Nick Phair 3-3, RBI; Tristin Tatum 2-3, R.
Ridgeview 6, Delano 0
At Delano; W: Gutierrez (3-1). 2B: RHS: Alatorre. Notables: RHS: (Guillermo Monje 3-5 with a run scored; Jacob Gutierrez 3 IP, H, 5Ks; Sean Moran 4 IP, H, 9Ks. W-L: RHS: (6-2)
Boys tennis
West 6, Centennial 3
At West
SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Contreras 5-7, 7-6, 10-3; De Jesus, W, d. Wong 6-3, 6-1; May, W, d. Nixon 6-4, 7-5; Ojeda, W, d. Klepstein 6-2, 7-3; Secreto, W, d. Burrows 6-3, 1-6, 10-5; Kundinger, C, d. Villa 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Yackovich-Nixon, C, d. Contreras-Secreto 8-7; May-Kim, W, d. Wong-Klepstein 8-1; Ojeda-Acevedo, W, d. Iturriria-Elwell 8-2.
W-L: WHS 7-0; CHS 4-2.
JV: CHS d. WHS 6-3.
Taft 8, Shafter 1
At Taft
SINGLES: Rivera, T, won 1-6, 6-1 (10-1); Ngyuen, T, won 6-2, 4-6 (10-7); Miranda, T, won 6-0, 6-0; Ginn, T, won 6-2, 6-0; Moncoda, T, won 6-1, 6-1; Arellano, T, won by forfeit.
DOUBLES: Ginn-Mejia, T, won 8-5; Moncoda-Gama, T, lost 8-4; Arellano-Guerro, T, won by forfeit. W-L: THS (4-0, 3-0 SSL); SHS (1-2 SSL).
Note: Only first names provided for Shafter players.
Delano 6, Tulare Western 3
At Tulare Western
SINGLES: Duran, D, d. Nava 6-0, 6-1; Pires, TW, d. Zizumbo 6-2, 6-3; Pena, D, d. Tjandra 7-6, 6-2; Iribe, D, d. Uchita 6-4, 6-4; J.Hinojosa, D, d. Felix 2-6, 6-2 (10-5); Mondina, TW, d. E.Hinojosa, 6-2, 3-6 (11-9).
DOUBLES: Pena-J.Hinojosa, D, d. Nava-Tjandra 8-6; Pires-Uchita, TW, d. Zizumbo-Silva 8-2; Duran-Perez, D, d. Tademy-Costa 8-3.
Boys swimming
Centennial 94.5, Foothill 50.5
(Friday’s result)
Medley relay: CHS (Ryder, Alora, Bloom, Stretz), 2:17.63; 200 free: Flores, CHS, 2:43.66; 200 IM: Stine, CHS, 2:56.56; 50 free: Bloom, CHS, 27.63; 100 fly: Gallegos, FHS, 1:14.12; 100 free: Ryder, CHS, 1:03.41; 4X50 relay: CHS (Alora, Winters, Flores, Trujillo), 1:58.81; 100 back: Ryder, CHS, 1:27.00; 100 breast: Alora, CHS, 1:23.79; 4X100 relay: CHS (Bloom, Daen, Ryder, Stretz), 4:24.17.
JV: Foothill 49 Centennial 0.
Girls swimming
Centennial 98, Foothill 56
(Friday’s result)
Medley relay: CHS (Copus, Jensen, Hermosilla, Zaninovich), 2:33.34; 200 free: Rodriguez, FHS, 2:47.35; 200 IM: Calley, CHS, 3:01.22; 50 free: Murdoch, CHS, 31.58; 100 fly: Eknoian, CHS, 1:34.12; 100 free: Thompson, CHS, 1:15.10; 500 free: Rodriquez, FHS, 7:50.19; 4X50 relay: CHS
(Vargas, Thompson, Dailey, Morrison), 2:12.34; 100 back: Calley, CHS, 1:24.32; 100 breast: Jensen, CHS, 1:31.60; 4X100 relay: CHS (Eknoian, Thompson, Murdoch, Calley), 4:50.22.
JV: Centennial 91.5, Foothill 53.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.