Baseball

Highland 9, Centennial 4

At Highland; W: Miranda. 2B: CHS (Jenkins, Kennedy, Townson); HHS (Fajardo). 3B: HHS (Cleveland, Iparraguirre, Fajardo, Scarry). Notables: CHS (Jenkins 2-3, 2RBI, R); HHS (2-3, 2RBI, R; Scarry 3-3, 2RBI, 3R; Cleveland 1-2, 2R).

Softball

Mira Monte Tournament

North 18, Arvin 1

W: Skiles (3-1). L: Sardina. 2B: Skiles (N), Navarro (N). W-L: NHS 6-6.

North 5, Golden Valley 2

W: Martinez (4-5). L: Contreras. W-L: NHS 7-6.

Boys tennis

Lynch Cup

Division 1

At Stockdale

Bakersfield Christian 3, Garces 3 (BCHS wins 48-27 on total games)

SINGLES: Buetow, BC, d. Blaine 6-0, 6-1; Marussig, BC, d. Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof, BC, Petrini 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Montoya-Funucchi, G, d. Wei-Tieu 6-4, 6-0; Avvetche-Timtog, G, C.Gaines-Heer 7-6, 6-2; Allison-Bouldovkain, G, d. A.Gaines-DeBoer 6-1, 6-1. W-L: BCHS 6-5.

Liberty 5, Bakersfield Christian 1

SINGLES: Buetow, BC, d. Shafic 6-0, 6-1; Guimta, L, d. Marussig 6-3, 7-5; Adkins, L, d. Bloemhof 3-6, 6-3 (10-2).

DOUBLES: Blaine-Zierenberg, L, d. Wei-Tieu 6-1, 6-0; Nguyen-WWahi, L, d. C.Gaines-Heer 2-6, 6-2 (10-4); McDonald-Gobindji, L, d. A.Gaines-DeBoer 6-0, 6-2. W-L: BCHS 6-6.

STANDINGS: Monta Vista 4-0; Liberty 3-1; BCHS 2-2; Stockdale 1-3; Garces 0-4.

Division 2

At Centennial High School

STANDINGS: West 4-0; Centennial 3-1; Taft 2-2; Frontier 1-4; North 0-4.

Division 3

At BHS

STANDINGS: Bakersfield 4-0; Highland 3-1; Delano 2-2; Golden Valley 1-3; East 0-4.

Division 4

At Ridgeview High School

STANDINGS: South 4-0; Wasco 3-1; Ridgeview 2-2; Arvin 1-3; Tehachapi 0-4

Division 5

At Independence

STANDINGS: Independence: 4-0; Mira Monte: 3-1; Dos Palos 2-2; Chavez: 1-3; Foothill 0-4.

Girls swimming

BCHS 143 West 2 (Friday)

200 Medley Relay: BCHS (Stahl, Wise, Vegas, Rehkopf) 2:14.88; 200 Freestyle: Washburn, BCHS, 2:14.00; 200 Individual Medley: Rehkopf, BCHS, 2:43.29; 50 Freestyle: Wise, BCHS, 26.38; 1 Meter Diving: Perry, BCHS, 147.35; 100 Butterfly: Rehkopf, BCHS, 1:08.37; 100 Freestyle: Crider, BCHS, 1:09.79; 500 Freestyle: McKay, BCHS, 6:37.44; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS (Reeves, Wise, McKay, Washburn) 1:52.28; 100 Backstroke: Stahl, BCHS, 1:20.16; 100 Breaststroke: Wise, BCHS, 1:15.44; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS (Rehkopf, Schuler, Phillips, Washburn) 4:45.48.

Garces 95.5, Bakersfield High 89.5 (Friday)

200 Medley Relay: BHS (Rickett, Mauldin, Rous, Figueroa) 2:01.31; 200 Freestyle: Wimbish, GHS, 2:03.48; 200 IM: Garcia, GHS, 2:16.88 (Garcia); 50 Freestyle: Mauldin, BHS, 26.40; 100 Fly: Rous, BHS, 1:01.93; 100 Free: Wimbish, GHS, 58.60; 500 Free: Rickett, BHS, 5:58.19; 200 Free Relay: BHS (Rous, Rickett, Figueroa, Mauldin); 100 Backstroke: Rickett, BHS, 1:09.38; 100 Breaststroke: Mauldin, BHS, 1:11.75; 400 Free Relay: GHS (Wimbish, Gonzalez, Dulcich, Garcia) 3:57.60.

JV: GHS 128, BHS 34

Boys swimming

BCHS 146 West 9 (Friday)

200 Medley Relay: BCHS (Velasquez, Monsibais, Roodzant, Abril) 1:55.91; 200 Freestyle: Vegas, BCHS, 1:55.32; 200 Individual Medley: Roodzant, BCHS, 2:05.89; 50 Freestyle: Sandoval, BCHS, 27.62; 1 Meter Diving: Bentz, BCHS, 149.50; 100 Butterfly: Monsibais, BCHS, 1:01.82; 100 Freestyle: Rahal, BCHS, 1:00.44; 500 Freestyle: Monsibais, BCHS, 5:42.72; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS (Roodzant, Ritchie, Epperly, Vegas) 1:36.40; 100 Backstroke: Velasquez, BCHS, 1:07.28; 100 Breaststroke: Roodzant, BCHS, 1:04.90; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS (Vegas, Abril, Monsibais, Nguyen) 4:07.75

Garces 100, Bakersfield High 69 (Friday)

200 Medley Relay: GHS (Pavletich, Marderosian, Klang, Begin) 1:55.00; 200 Freestyle: Rice, GHS, 1:57.43; 200 IM: Marderosian, GHS, 2:18.97; 50 Freestyle: Begin, GHS, 25.36; 100 Fly: Klang, GHS, 59.47; 100 Freestyle: Begin, GHS, 55.96; 500 Freestyle: Rice, GHS, 5:23.68;

200 Freestyle: GHS (Begin, Pavletich, Kammeraad, Rice) 1:42.90; 100 Backstroke: Klang, GHS, 1:04.04; 100 Breaststroke: Marderosian, GHS, 1:13.88; 400 Free Relay: GHS (Rice, Kammeraad, Marderosian, Klang), 3:44.01.

GHS 52, BHS-29

