Baseball
Centennial 3, Fresno-Central 0
Clovis Showcase
At Clovis West; W: Moccardini (2-0). L: Wiltse. W-L: CHS 5-1, FC 5-2. Notes: CHS (Mason Moccardini took a perfect game into the sixth inning, CG, 1H, 0BB, 3Ks.
Liberty 3, Clovis East 1
California Central Valley Showcase
At Clovis East; W: Coffey (1-1). L: Helmuth. 2B: LHS: Twist, Dickey. W-L: LHS 5-2, CE 5-3. Notes: LHS (Kaleb Dickey hit a two RBI double to put Liberty up 3-1; Brock Barron 5 ⅔ IP, 0ER, 8H, 2Ks; Cutter Coffey 1 ⅓ IP, 0ER, 2H, K.
Track and field
High school track and field
EB Relays
At Bakersfield College
(First place only)
Varsity Boys
Team Mile (sum of four) — Stockdale 18:37.9 (hand timed)
400 Relay: Liberty 43.55; 4x200 Relay: Liberty 1:33.31; 1,600 Relay: Liberty 3:30.54; 3,200 Relay: Liberty 8:19.28; Distance Medley Relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): Highland 10:42.25; 110 High Hurdles: Turner, Frontier, 16.13; 300 Intermediate Hurdles: N. Krause, Liberty, 42.50
High Jump: Null-Silva, Taft, 5-10.00; Pole vault: Christensen, Libert, 13-00.00; Long Jump — Hodges, Golden Valley, 21-04.00; Triple Jump: Hodges, Golden Valley, 43-06.00; Shot Put: Viveros, Liberty, 64-05.00; Discus: Viveros, Liberty, 169-05.
Girls
Team Mile (sum of four): Highland 26:48.4 (hand timed); 400 Relay: Liberty 49.51; 800 Relay: Liberty 1:44.96 (new meet record)
1,600 Relay: Liberty 4:08.61; 3,200 Relay, Liberty, 10:27.00; Distance Medley Relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600), Wasco, 13:20.50; 100 High Hurdles, Renz, Liberty, 14.44; 300 Low Hurdles, Renz, Liberty, 45.51; High Jump: Tauchen, Liberty, 4-08.00; Pole Vault: Schacher, Liberty, 10-00.0; Long Jump: Jones, Ridgeview, 15-10.00: Triple Jump: Thomas-Roberts, West, 31-09.00; Shot Put: Bender, Liberty, 45-00.00; Discus: Bender, Liberty, 154-04.
