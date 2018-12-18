Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball forward Malayasia McHenry could hardly walk off the court after CSUB’s Western Athletic Tournament title-game loss in March. She covered her face with her hands and stumbled. It was devastation.
Two games prior, she had put together the best performance of her CSUB career, setting career highs with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Roadrunners to a first round win. It was her breakout performance.
The senior has combined the passion and confidence from that experience to fuel her this season. In 2018-19, she leads the team in rebounds (7.3 per game) and is second in points (11) and assists (2.4).
McHenry scored in double figures just twice the entire season before the conference tournament last year. She’s done it in seven of the nine games this season.
“The end of last year,” McHenry said of what has driven her success this season. “I was hungry for a ring. Didn’t get it. So I just thought this year, come in, work hard, try to achieve what I didn't last year.”
Roadrunners head coach Greg McCall said it’ll sometimes take players almost an entire season to get used to CSUB’s system and their roles in it. As a junior college transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, McHenry had to settle in for much of last year.
She didn’t score in eight games and had two or fewer rebounds in 13 contests. Then do-it-all forward Alize’ Lofton got hurt and the WAC Tournament rolled around.
McHenry stepped up.
“I think when she realized the type of team that we have and what we could do, I think it just clicked in her mind like, ‘We’re doing it. We’re taking it all the way’,” CSUB sophomore center Vanessa Austin said. “I think it carried over to this year. She still has the same mentality.”
The best part about it all for McCall is that McHenry is doing it all within the CSUB system. She’s taking 3-pointers when the play calls for it and posting up when that’s what the coaches want. She’s not going outside the box, McCall said.
Some of McHenry’s teammates describe her as a point-forward because of her ability to shoot, go down low and pass. She’s 6-feet, 1-inch tall and likes nothing more than showing her strength and backing an opponent down.
JJ Johnson described McHenry as a player the Roadrunners “lean on when things are tough.” McHenry wants that pressure of putting the team on her back.
McHenry broke her career high with 13 rebounds in the second game of this season. She had 12 at UTEP the following contest. She’s averaging the second most minutes on the team (28.2) and has one of the best shooting percentages for a player that also takes 3s (41.4 percent).
“I think she was questioning herself last year about what her role was,” senior point guard Alexxus Gilbert said. “But now she knows her role. She knows she has to score big buckets. She knows she has to make 3s. She knows she has to run the floor hard and play good defense. She understands that better.”
