Make that a baker’s dozen.
The Bakersfield Condors ran their winning streak to 13 straight games on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Stockton Heat.
But the game was really much closer.
Bakersfield took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period and it remained that way until the Condors potted a pair of empty-net goals in the final 37 seconds.
“I haven’t personally been in a 13-game winning streak, I’ve been a part of teams that have gone on some really good runs, but this is special,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It’s special because of the people involved. Our guys lay it on the line every night. They have an unbelievable work ethic. They work for each other. Their care for each other runs marrow deep and they find ways to win even when they don’t have their A or A-plus games. I’m really proud of them.”
Once again it was Shane Starrett in net for the Condors and he was rock solid stopping 19 of the 20 shots.
“He’s playing phenomenal,” said Cooper Marody, who had a goal and an assist for the Condors. “He’s so calm back there and every night that he’s starting we’re pretty confident we’re going to like the result. Can’t say enough good things about him.”
Starrett is 11-0 during the streak with a 1.55 goals-against average and .942 save percentage. He’s allowed more than two goals in a game just once and only 17 total over that stretch.
“I’m definitely having a good stretch right now, that’s for sure,” Starrett said, “But I just go out every game trying to give my team the best chance to win every night and that’s what I’ve been doing every time I’ve got in the net.”
The Condors were their own worst enemy in the first period as they took a too-many men penalty on the opening shift and wound up being whistled for penalties three more times — two in the offensive zone.
But the Condors allowed just two power-play shots on goal, out shot the Heat 9-7 in the period and escaped unscathed.
“We weren’t too happy with our level of alertness or sharpness. What we were happy with was our level of execution on the penalty kill versus a top-five power play. I liked that,” Woodcroft said. "I didn’t think we were as sharp as we normally are. We talked about it in between the first and the second (periods). And the second period, again, proved to be a good period for our team.”
Marody got the scoring started with a power-play goal at 8:46 but Stockton came right back to tie the game on a goal by Alan Quine at 10:25.
Not to be outdone, the Condors responded on the next shift with Josh Currie scoring at 11:03.
The Condors have outscored opponents 77-50 in the second period this season.
Currie added an empty netter with 37 seconds left for his career-high 23rd goal and David Gust hit the empty net from behind his own blue line with 12 seconds left.
“I’ve played on some successful teams like this in my career, but nothing like this 13 in a row,” Marody said. “It’s something that is so special to be a part of and we just want to keep it going.”
Notes
Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera played his third game in six days for the Condors on his conditioning loan from Edmonton. The Oilers can apply to the the NHL for another two-game conditioning stint or he can be recalled to the Oilers, who need to clear cap space to make room for him.
Joe Gambardella saw his scoring streak come to an end. He had 17 points in the last 10 games. Forward Ryan Spooner, who had six points in his last four games, was scratched due injury.
The Condors head to Ontario on Friday night to face the Reign. Those two teams meet again on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena.
