Gabby Lugo finished 10th overall at the state championships at Fresno City College, which was good enough for All-American status.
The Bakersfield College sophomore led BC with a time of 18:45. She was followed by Jackie Barrios (89th place in 20:52) and Lourdes Cruz (97th place in 21:08).
The BC women finished 15th out of 21 teams with 423 points. LA Harbor won the competition with 72 points.
The BC men’s cross country team had only one athlete compete — Adrian Lopez, who finished 118th overall with a time of 22:30.
