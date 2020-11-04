As a lifelong distance runner, Ryan Lucker has developed more than his fair share of stamina.
That endurance figures to serve him well this season as the new head cross country coach at Ridgeview High.
Already a man of many hats, the third-year Wolf Pack track and field coach doubled as the girls cross country coach the past two years. He was also the lead assistant to Greg Dabbs, helping Ridgeview to the CIF State Division III boys title in 2018. Lucker also played a role in the last two of the team's three straight Central Section championships.
So when Dabbs stepped down to spend more time with his family, Lucker was the obvious choice to try to keep the momentum going.
“Consistency is the most important thing,” said Shane Koerner, Ridgeview’s athletic director. “When you look at programs, not just high school, but professional and collegiate, that’s something they always stress. The consistency. And by having Coach Lucker just sort of move in and help run the programs, that gives us the consistency that I think programs strive for.”
Success has been a staple for the Wolf Pack the last three years, something that Koerner feels has put Ridgeview on the map as one of the top cross country programs in the state.
“We show up … people know who we are now because of what Coach Dabbs has done with the group of athletes that have come through and with all of his hard work,” Koerner said. “It’s an extreme positive. I mean if they have an invitational, we’re invited. And with Coach Lucker now stepping in, we’re hoping to keep that going.”
To accomplish the team’s lofty goals, Lucker has a plan of attack, something that has been stalled a bit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with Kern High School District Athletes returning to campuses this week, Lucker is hoping to add a few wrinkles to his team’s workout routine.
“Things will be done just a little bit different,” said Lucker, a 2005 Stockdale graduate, who went on to run track at Cal State Bakersfield and still runs competitively. “I have a different training style.
"My big thing is to try to group the students. I’m not going to be able to do that right now, but once we’re able to get together as a whole team I like to have students in groups and they can graduate up to the next group based on how they are performing.”
In the interim, Lucker is planning to divide his team into three groups of less than 24 runners, with a specific focus on building competitiveness within each group. He also plans on eventually rotating his coaches to make sure the entire team gets the same attention, and putting more of an emphasis on strength training.
“There’s a lot to it, but I’m not completely set up yet,” said Lucker, who helped West and South end long league-title droughts as coach before moving to Ridgeview in 2018. “I’m still waiting for kids to get their physicals in. So I’ll probably have better answers in two to three weeks.”
While he may not have all the answers, Lucker has the confidence from some of his former athletes.
“Coach Lucker genuinely cares for his athletes and wants the best for them,” said William Gonzalez, who graduated from Ridgeview last year. “He was the main person that got me through the mental barriers throughout the season and he is one who believed in me … I can’t wait to see what he does with such a young team. He is a great fit for the program and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Gonzalez’s teammate Payton Fox, who missed his junior season in 2018 with three stress fractures in his right leg, is happy to see his former assistant in his new role.
“Lucker is a great guy that has a passion for running that he tries to share with the whole team,” said Fox, who returned for his senior year to help the Wolf Pack win the section D-II title last season. “If you genuinely want to get better as a runner, Lucker will help you.”
The assistance helped Fox recover during the track and field season his junior season. Although Fox said he received support from the entire Ridgeview coaching staff, he feels Lucker's attention helped him to turn a corner with his recovery.
“I was very doubtful of my abilities, but he didn’t seem to be worried about my progression,” Fox said. “That’s something a lot of athletes need … just someone to believe in them. Lucker definitely believed in us, but also expected us to put in the work. I think he will be great for the team and I’m excited to hear how the program reacts to his training style.”