In his seventh year of professional hockey, Keegan Lowe is comfortably embracing an unfamiliar role.
The 25-year-old defenseman is captain of the Bakersfield Condors, his first stint at wearing the “C” as a pro.
“It’s a huge honor,” Lowe said of being named captain. “It’s something I really take pride in, the leadership side of the game. It’s something I’m super honored to have that responsibility.”
Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said Lowe possesses qualities needed for a captain.
“He’s in elite shape, he studies the game, he is serious about his personal improvement and he’s a great example for our young players,” Woodcroft said. “A big reason he is the captain is because he does it right every day. As a coaching staff, that allows us some comfort and confidence in knowing that our youngest players have someone to look up to in that dressing room — someone that does do it right, someone they can emulate.”
While wearing the “C” does bring some extra responsibility, Lowe said he hasn’t changed the way he does things.
“You’re named (captain) because of the things you’re already doing and told not to change because that’s normally when things go the other way,” Lowe said.
So Lowe does what is normal to him: leading by example off and on the ice and speaking up when something needs to be said.
As an assistant coach in charge of the defense, former NHL player Dave Manson spends a lot of time with Lowe and likes what he sees and hears.
“He’s takes great pride in his play and the defensive side of the puck is certainly his strength because he is a fearless player,” Manson said. “His attention to detail is second to none.
“He’s grown up around the game. His dad (six-time Stanley Cup winner Kevin) was a captain but Keegan’s his own person and you can see that. He wants to learn and he’s not afraid to be vocal if needed. Those are essential qualities in a captain.”
A stay-at-home defenseman, Lowe takes pride in keeping opponents off the scoreboard and last season he did just that as he chipped in 14 points while being the team leader in plus/minus at plus 14, 11 better than the next best Condor in that category.
He especially relishes the role of a penalty killer, a speciality where he excels.
“He’s a fearless shot blocker, his attention to detail is critical for the PK,” said Mansen.
For Lowe, the PK is a time shine and help the team.
“That’s my favorite part of hockey, I love killing penalties,” he said. “I don’t know what it was. If I just wasn’t on the power play for so long that I learned to love the penalty kill or what, but it’s something I love doing.”
The Condors have been very good at killing penalties through the first five games, sixth in the league at 87.5 percent.
“It gives me a lot of pride killing off an important penalty,” Lowe said. “As much pride as when the power play goes out and gets an important goal. Every goal we can keep out of our net on the penalty kill is just as important as a goal scored if you look at it that way.”
Lowe’s steady play last season earned him a brief two-game stint with the Edmonton Oilers late last season and a new two-year deal with the Oilers over the summer.
“I think I just really matured as a player last year,” said Lowe. “I’ve been going at it for a while in pro, learning the game and taking everything in and I think it’s really starting to pay off for me.”
Lowe would like to get another look at the NHL level, which drives him to try and improve daily.
“It’s still obviously the No. 1 priority and I just have to continue to work every day on the skating, puck skills and stuff,” he said. “Just be that consistent player because that’s what’s going to give me success, whether it’s here or getting a call up there when they need somebody when the injury bug comes. I’d like to say I stick out, but if I’m the guy who hasn’t stuck out a bunch at the middle of the year and they need a guy, that’s going to be me.”
