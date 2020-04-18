There must be something in the water in Bakersfield.
Or maybe it’s in the Kern County air?
Not likely, especially both have received more than its share of bad press for as long as I can remember.
In either case, it’s just what people say when they try to explain something that otherwise makes no sense.
But whether it’s something in the water or air or not, make no mistake, there’s something unusual going on in this town, and it has led to an abundance of NFL quarterbacks, especially in the last few years.
Starting with former Stockdale signal caller David Carr, who was selected first overall by the Houston Texans out of Fresno State in 2002 and retired in 2012, four local products have donned an NFL uniform in the past eight seasons.
Liberty graduate Jordan Love figures to be the fifth when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, joining David and Derek Carr, Cody Kessler and Tyler Ferguson in the local fraternity of pro quarterbacks.
The abundance of talented QBs in recent years, may be difficult to explain, but perhaps Love’s former coach at Liberty, Bryan Nixon, has the best perspective on the situation.
After all, Nixon should have plenty of insight, especially since he also coached Kessler when the two were at Centennial. Kessler was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, the start of what has been a four-year NFL career.
“It’s a unique situation here in Bakersfield,” Nixon said. “With four players that have got a chance to play in the NFL. It’s kind of fun to watch. It’s neat to know that you got to watch them grow up and mature, and get to play at the highest level.”
A local quarterback first took centerstage when David Carr was the No. 1 pick and played five seasons for the expansion Texans. It was the start of an 11-year career where Carr threw for more than 14,000 yards and earned a Super Bowl ring as a back-up QB for the New York Giants.
His baby brother has taken things a step further. After leading Bakersfield Christian to a section title and posting an impressive career at Fresno State, Derek Carr was selected 36th overall by the Raiders in 2014. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is coming off perhaps his best statistical season as a pro, posting career highs for yards passing (4,054), completion percentage (70.4) and quarterback rating (100.8). He is entering his seventh season with the team as they prepare to relocate to Las Vegas this year.
Ferguson, a Ridgeview graduate, was never drafted after playing at four different colleges, but signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He spent parts of two years in the organization before being released in 2018.
Now it appears to be Love’s turn at the spotlight, something that will start when he hears his name called on draft night. Nixon’s experience in that process may be a little different this time around. Four years ago, he was able to share in the moment with the Kessler family at their home in northwest Bakersfield. But with the stay-at-home ordinance still in full force, Nixon may have to make different plans this year.
“I’ll probably find out the way everyone will, with (coronavirus) the way that it is they’re doing a virtual deal from their homes,” Nixon said. “We’re not really sure what the situation is going to be yet, but I know I’ll be in front of a TV watching it though.
“It’s an exciting time. It’s one of those times for him and his family, and friends to know that the hard work has paid off and they’re going to get an opportunity to play the game they love and play it at the highest level. So I just think it’s a unique situation, a blessing and a fun time for everybody involved.”
Considered a late bloomer in high school, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love has grown on and off the field during an impressive career at Utah State, helping propel him into what many experts believe is a first-round draft choice this week as one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft class along with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU, Alabama’s Tu Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert of Oregon.
“He matured so late that when he graduated he was 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, now he’s almost 6-4, 225 pounds,” Nixon said. “To watch the process of him maturing into the player that he is, knowing his work ethic, knowing his mindset, and his football IQ, I think that kind of sets him apart. And he throws the ball so effortlessly, it comes out of his hand and it doesn’t matter where his arm slot is, he’s really accurate. And I think that’s the thing that guys are very intrigued with.”
In the past two seasons, Love has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and 52 touchdowns for the Aggies, showcasing an arm strength and accuracy that has drawn comparisons to NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
That’s a comparison that Nixon understands, but is not one that Love should focus on.
“Ya, I don’t know, Jordan is Jordan,” said Nixon of Love who led Liberty to the Central Section Division I title in 2015. “And I think Jordan wants to be Jordan Love. It’s flattering to be compared to Mahomes, but he knows that he’s his own player and has to do his own thing and not try to do too much. He knows that he has to be himself and play the way that he knows how.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.