Losing streak continues for BC women's soccer in 2-1 defeat against LA Valley

The further out, the better for both Bakersfield and LA Valley's attackers Tuesday evening.
Both teams struggled to string together passes in the offensive zone and generate shots inside the box, but LA Valley's Selin Hacoian and Jessica Romero lobbed long-range volleys into the back of the net early, and the Monarchs held on for a 2-1 win on the road at BC.
"The technical skill for both those players was there, and we talk about that, we practice it all the time," LA Valley associate head coach Greg Venger said, "so there's just two executed shots right over the keeper's head."
BC (1-6-1) struck back with a long shot of its own from Alexa Shearer to narrow the deficit, but couldn't equalize. It goes down as the sixth straight loss for the Renegades, this one against an LA Valley team that had also fallen on hard times — Venger said the team dressed just 10 players Tuesday.
Despite being shorthanded, the Monarchs attacked early, but found their most promising offensives stonewalled by Myla Chow, including one where Alex Boscoe built a head of steam outside the box and threatened to go in on goal. Meanwhile, BC struggled to play through the wings and had most of its offense limited to the middle of the field.
In the 21st minute, a long throw-in bounced to Hacoian at the edge of the box on the left. The midfielder promptly volleyed it over the head of goalkeeper Katelyn Gonzalez, and the ball dropped in on the right side of the goal to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead. Just seven minutes later, Romero, given plenty of space by the Renegades defense, pulled off a similar but sharper, more direct shot on the right side to double the lead.
"As time goes on," BC coach Edgar Linares said, "they'll learn to just be more aggressive and get hungry to hunt that ball down to avoid those long shots."
Mallory Sagastizado, the backup goalkeeper for LA Valley, had some key saves as the half approached. In the 32nd minute a whole jumble of Renegades challenged her when the ball squirted toward the near post, but Sagastizado disrupted them and it went out for a goal kick. Just before the half, BC had its best passing play when Jasmine Bowles played a through ball for Shelby Laster who crossed it in the air to Alexa Shearer. But Sagastizado beat Shearer to the ball to thwart the attack.
After the half, the Monarchs switched from three to four defenders in the back to protect the lead, Venger said. But immediately they started taking steps to squander it. Less than two minutes after the break, Sagastizado was called for a handball when she went outside the box to gather the ball, but Jayden Reyes Sarmiento's free kick went over the bar.
Then BC started to make the sort of passes into the box it was sorely lacking in the first half.
"When our players started anticipating the ball a little more rather than reacting to the ball, and reading the ball a little bit better," Linares said, "they were able to find those first balls... especially on the right side, we were able to find some success."
Indeed, on the right wing in the 66th minute, Shearer tried an audacious long shot that appeared to have been handled by Sagastizado and flung back out of the goal. But the referees ruled it crossed the goal line, and suddenly the Monarchs' lead looked precarious.
Emboldened by her initial success, Shearer tried some more long passes and shots goalwards, but the Monarchs locked them down. In the 79th minute, one lob from Shearer brought Sagastizado all the way out of the goal. Colliding with Laster, the keeper couldn't fully corral the ball, and Laster knocked in what appeared to be on off-balance equalizer, but she was called for a foul on Sagastizado, nullifying the goal.
Linares said his young team has been developing chemistry over the course of the season. The rest of the Renegades' schedule will reveal whether it pays dividends. Next up they travel to Santa Monica on Friday for a game at 1:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Monarchs will return home to host Antelope Valley at 2 p.m. Friday.