Los Alamitos puts on a show in 41-0 victory over Garces

A traveling circus came to town on Friday night in the form of the Los Alamitos High School football team, and the stars of their show did not disappoint.

With standout quarterback Malachi Nelson serving as ringmaster, the Griffins put on a show at Tobias Field, scoring long touchdowns on each of their first five possessions en route to a 41-0 victory over Garces in the season opener for both teams.

