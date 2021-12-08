Long-standing Holiday Hoops boys basketball tournament returns to North High this week

It’s a holiday tradition in Bakersfield, one that has passed the test of time.
And, after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sound of squeaking sneakers, whistles and the echoing thud of basketballs will return to Oildale for the 64th Lloyd Williams Holiday Hoops Tournament, which opens Thursday at North High.
“We are very excited to be back after a year off,” North High boys basketball coach AJ Shearon said. “This year’s version of the tournament is slightly smaller than in years past as we want to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic, but we expect to be back up to 16 teams for the 2022 version of the tournament. We take this tradition very seriously and work hard to provide a comprehensive experience for the involved schools.”
The three-day boys basketball tournament opens with a 2 p.m. game between South and Delano, with the winner playing Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m.
Defending champion Bakersfield High, which defeated Paraclete for the title in overtime in 2019, will play West High at 3:30, with a Foothill vs. Golden Valley matchup at 5 p.m. The host Stars play Lancaster-Paraclete at 8 p.m.
Play will continue with five games on Friday and another five on Saturday, capped by a championship game at 5 p.m.
“This week’s tournament should give a great preview of the local hoop scene with teams from every league in Kern County being prominently involved,” Shearon said. “We look forward to seeing everybody out this week.”
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Bakersfield (2-3)
The Drillers return to Kern County after going 1-2 at the Clovis North Tournament. BHS has victories over Ridgeview and Lemoore this season. Bakersfield is led by senior center Jayden Dock, and is hoping for the return of senior guard Arnold Ochoa, who has been recovering from a broken finger.
Delano (3-5)
Led by senior shooting guard Johnny Vega, the Tigers are coming off victories over Chavez and Foothill. Vega had 39 points, including five 3-pointers in a 65-59 victory over the Trojans on Tuesday, following up a 29-point performance last week against the Titans.
Foothill (1-4)
First-year Trojans coach Michael Valdez will open tournament play against a talented Golden Valley squad. Foothill is coming off a nine-point loss to Delano at home on Tuesday, and are led by Erik Polanco and Seth Evola.
Golden Valley (5-2)
Seniors Markell Brooks, Jermaine Dabbs and Kemonte Jackson lead the way for the Bulldogs, who defeated Delano and Paraclete en route to winning the 58 Shootout tournament title last month. The three have combined for around 50 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists per game.
North (5-2)
Transfer Noah Wright, a 6-foot-4 senior, is averaging 28 points and 13 rebounds in two games to lead the Stars, who have won three straight. Jerome Nichols has added 11 points and six rebounds per game, with Andre Jefferson posting 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Paraclete (7-1)
The Spirits' lone loss came in the championship game of the 58 Shootout three weeks ago against Golden Valley. The teams are on opposite sides of the bracket and could meet for the championship on Saturday. The team is led by talented sophomore Mister Burnside.
Ridgeview (1-3)
The Wolf Pack will be without the services of its team captain Ruben Singh, a senior guard, who suffered an injured elbow in Monday’s loss to Centennial. Ridgeview will rely heavily on seniors Kenny Eggleston and Makhi Black, and junior Mekhi Johnson.
South (2-1)
The Spartans have won two straight, including a 67-66 victory over Golden Valley last week. South is led by junior guard Prince Ellis, a returning BVarsity All-Area player, who scored 30 points in the win over the Bulldogs. Damareyah Wafford is another player to watch.
West (3-0)
The Vikings enter the tournament undefeated, with early-season wins over North, Chavez and Mira Monte. Senior Stephon Brooks and sophomore Zy Reese have combined to score more than 40 points a game, and senior Ali Ramirez has also made key contributions.