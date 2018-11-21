It’s hard to believe, but there is hardly any offseason when it comes to racing in Bakersfield.
A season that kicked off with the Winter Showdown in February at Kern County Raceway is nearing its end after events last weekend at Bakersfield Speedway and Auto Club Famoso.
If you toss in Buttonwillow Raceway, there is really no offseason as that track has some sort of event every weekend of the year (plus many more on the weekdays).
The KCRP season wound up Nov. 3-4 with the George Snider Classic, dirt races on Nov. 3 and pavement races on No. 4.
Bakersfield Speedway completed its season last Saturday night as the USAC Midgets had a national event for the second straight year at the track. The racers responded positively with 37 drivers on hand. Toss in more than 35 drivers for a California Lightning Sprint race as well as Hobby Stock and Mini Stock racers and it was a heck of a finish to the season.
USAC National Midget champion Logan Seavey made a last-corner pass for the win, powering past Rico Arbeu high in turn four. Arbeu led the first 29 laps.
Quite the finish to create plenty of buzz as the USAC season winds up Thursday night with the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway. Sixty-seven drivers are entered for that event, the largest field since 1998.
Interestingly, that 1998 race was held at Bakersfield Speedway with Jay Drake getting the win. The Speedway also held Turkey Night Grand Prix races from 1992-95. Ron Shuman won the first two, with Jordan Hermansader winning in 1994 and Billy Boat getting the win in 1995.
ANRA winds up season
The American Nostalgia Racing Association finished its four-race season on Sunday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Bakersfield drivers J.B. Brown (D/Gas), Josh Wagner (E/Gas), Chris Fredrickson (Hot Rod) and Jeff Crider (Sportsman) came away with victories. Bakersfield runner-ups were Brandon Stalkner (B/Gas), Kale Mallory (C/Gas) and Ethan Williams (Junior Dragster 10-12). Also having runner-up finishes were Peter Chilbes Jr. of Ridgecrest (D/Gas), Greg Nylander of Tehachapi (E/Gas and Hot Rod) and Joey Petersen of Frazier Park (Open Wheel).
Wagner won the E/Gas season championship; Nylander was the Hot Rod champ and Petersen won the Open Wheel championship.
ANRA has expanded its schedule next season to five events.
