Football is ... back?
A statement generally made as a booming declaration by millions across the country can, at best, be uttered in the form of an uncertain question right now, as several in the high school and college ranks have elected to either cancel or postpone their seasons as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the country.
And while the NFL is attempting to keep its 2020 season on course, things are going to look different when teams report for training camp Tuesday.
Aside from implementing a string of new safety measures, the league has made other sweeping changes that could make earning a roster spot more difficult than it's been in a long time. Such changes include cutting training camp rosters from 90 players to 80 while also eliminating preseason games.
As the highly modified year gets underway, a wide array of players with Bakersfield ties — ranging from first-round rookies to vets on the roster bubble — are hoping to find their way to the field when (or rather, if) the 2020 season gets underway.
Below is a list of local players who are entering the start of camp on an NFL roster.
Returning vets
Derek Carr (Bakersfield Christian), QB, Las Vegas Raiders
NFL experience: Entering seventh season
2019 stats: 16 games, 361-513, 4,054 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
Though Carr's job security has been a point of debate for several years now, the Bakersfield Christian product is once again expected to be under center when the Raiders begin their first season in Las Vegas.
Carr, who threw for a career-best 4,054 yards in 2019, will have a bit more competition this fall after the Raiders signed former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota this offseason.
But if he can hold off the former No. 2 overall pick, an improved group of weapons could put Carr in line for a third-consecutive 4,000-yard season. The Raiders drafted speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III to play alongside 2019 breakout running back Josh Jacobs (1,150 yards, 7 touchdowns) and tight end Darren Waller (90 catches, 1,145 yards).
Tyrone Crawford (Bakersfield College), DE, Dallas Cowboys
NFL experience: Entering ninth season
2018 stats: 4 games, 3 tackles, 1 sack
Injuries have been a problem at times for the former BC lineman, and they severely hampered him in 2019, when he played just four games before having season-ending hip surgery.
Crawford, who had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2018, will look to return to form and give the Cowboys needed pass-rushing depth after Robert Quinn, who had a team-best 11.5 sacks last season, left for Chicago in free agency.
D.J. Reed (Independence), DB, San Francisco 49ers
NFL experience: Entering third season (currently injured)
2018 stats: 16 games, 13 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown
Reed's third NFL season may already be over. Earlier this month, he announced on social media that he had sustained a torn pectoral muscle.
The news is a devastating blow for the former Independence star, who is less than six months removed from playing in the Super Bowl with San Francisco. Primarily a special teams player, Reed scored his first career defensive touchdown in a week 11 win over Arizona last season.
Cole Mazza (Liberty), LS, Los Angeles Chargers
NFL experience: Entering second season
2019 stats: Played in all 16 games.
A career that looked to be over a few years ago now appears to be in full bloom for Mazza, who beat out nine-year veteran Mike Windt for the Chargers' long snapper position in 2019.
Mazza played all 16 games in 2019 and is currently the only long snapper listed on the Chargers' roster. The Liberty product was out of football after graduating from Alabama in 2017, but resurfaced in the spring of 2019 following a stint with the Birmingham Iron of the now defunct Alliance of American Football.
Jared Norris (Centennial), LB, Washington Football Team
NFL experience: Entering fifth season
2019 stats: Did not play
In more ways than one, Norris is aiming to land on a football team this fall, after signing a free agent contract with recently the renamed Washington Football Team in February.
The Centennial alum was out of the league last season after spending three years playing primarily on special teams in Carolina. A strong camp showing will be imperative as the canceled preseason will prevent Norris from seeing reps against opposing teams before September.
Incoming rookies
Jordan Love (Liberty/Utah State), QB, Green Bay Packers
2019 college stats: 13 games, 293-473, 3,402 yards, 20 TDs, 17 INTs, 175 rushing yards
While his first-round pedigree ensures he's got a future in Green Bay, Love's present will almost certainly involve a lot of watching from the sideline.
Though he will be 37 by season's end, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has a firm grasp on the starting job after leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and a spot in the NFC Championship Game last season.
Love, the 26th pick of the 2020 Draft, is in good position to land the backup role this season, which he'll compete for against third-year QB Tim Boyle and fellow rookie Jalen Morton.
Krys Barnes (Liberty/UCLA), LB, Green Bay Packers
2019 college stats: 10 games, 72 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7 pass breakups
The loss of preseason games could make things tough for Love's former Liberty teammate, who joined him in Green Bay as an undrafted free agent.
One of 15 linebackers on the Packer roster, Barnes will most certainly have to be in top form during training camp, as the canceled preseason will take away his opportunity to see live-game action prior to the start of the regular season.
Solomon Ajayi (Bakersfield College, Liberty University), LB, Cleveland Browns
2019 college stats: 13 games, 92 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack
Ajayi, a Texas native and former starter at BC, is in a similar position as Barnes, as he too looks to stick as an undrafted inside linebacker.
Ajayi, the brother of former Super Bowl champion Jay Ajayi, is one of nine linebackers listed on Cleveland's preseason roster.
