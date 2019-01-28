Marcus McMaryion knew he had options of where to train for the NFL Draft, but he chose the one that was the right fit.
The former Fresno State quarterback, who led the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Conference championship and a victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl in December, needed to make a decision.
Like dozens of other NFL hopefuls on the West Coast, McMaryion could have gone down to Orange County to train with “30 to 40 guys.” There, he would have been able to work out in a state-of-the-art facility, where he could have all the best equipment at his disposal leading up to his Pro Day at Fresno State in March and the NFL Draft on April 25-27.
The Dinuba native also had the option to stay closer to home and train here in Bakersfield at Carr Elite. There, he would get instruction from head trainer Eric Mahanke — a former Fresno State wide receiver — and former NFL quarterback, current NFL Network personality and Bakersfield native David Carr.
McMaryion said he had only texted with Mahanke a few times prior to coming to town last week.
But a close relationship with Oakland Raiders quarterback and Carr Elite co-owner Derek Carr led McMaryion to believe he could get the right help just an hour south of his hometown.
McMaryion is currently working out five days a week in Bakersfield with Mahanke at Carr Elite, training with former local prep standouts Xavier Chisolm and Stavros Katsantonis.
“I didn’t know (Mahanke) well but I was really close to Derek,” McMaryion said. “Derek vouched for him and he still sends me all of my workouts. He’s a great guy. So based off Derek’s opinion of him, I have full and complete trust of what Eric is doing here.”
McMaryion realized the specialized training offered at the larger facilities was comparable to what he could get at Carr Elite, with one big difference that mattered to him.
“The only advantage of the bigger facilities is obviously (being) around elite guys and other guys that are NFL guys,” McMaryion said. “You get the same kind of feel here … The bigger facilities, the state-of-the-art places, you get 30-to-40 guys there and get two of the guys that are first-round picks and the rest of the guys are just straggling along. Coming to a place like Carr Elite is a little bit more focused and you get a lot more individual one-on-one attention.”
And that’s something Mahanke and David Carr say is what they plan on doing for aspiring college football players looking to gear up for the NFL.
“I’m just happy that he’s local and he’s a guy that was willing to stick around and work with a group of guys where he can be close to home and get great training,” Carr said. “You don’t necessarily have to go out and be a part of a group of 40 guys and train at a facility. That’s why we started this whole thing, to give these guys opportunities.”
Mahanke runs the day-to-day operations as head trainer at the company's main facility in southwest Bakersfield. The clientele ranges from young athletes to high school and college and professional athletes like Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes and — of course — co-owner Derek Carr.
“The training is about as elite as you can get (at Carr Elite). This started back at Fresno State when I was working as a strength coach then and playing arena football,” Mahanke said. “Me and (David) put our heads together. We’ve been talking about doing this forever.”
Mahanke currently trains the three football players at the company’s main facility during the week on specific workouts intended to help with NFL Combine-like workouts.
On Saturday, the three trained at Carr’s private facility in west Bakersfield with a select group of youth football players in a morning workout.
“It’s a blessing just to be here,” Chisolm said. “A lot of great coaching. Great tips. It means a lot to have people that really care and are willing to help you. It’s a great opportunity for me and everyone else that is here.”
Chisolm was a standout running back at Stockdale before playing two years at Fullerton College. He then started at linebacker the past two seasons at Murray State.
Along with Katsantonis, who played at the University of British Columbia after staring at Liberty, the two are training for their pro day workouts in March.
The training facility in Bakersfield allows both Chisolm, who has a 9-month-old daughter and girlfriend that live in town, and Katsantonis, who is a newlywed, to work out and still spend time with family.
“Comfortable to be at home,” Katsantonis said. “There is not a lot of stresses of being away from your family and the financial stresses.”
Carr Elite is in the process of an upgrade. The facility will take on a permanent home on Stockdale Highway on the property near the new Valley Children’s Healthcare Center.
Until that point, Carr and Mahanke aren’t ready to take on too many athletes, but were willing to work with someone close to the family like McMaryion.
“We are at a point now where we have a new facility coming out and we want to get the big number of combine guys when we have our new facility,” Mahanke said. “In the past three years we’ve been holding off the combine guys."
This isn't the first time Mahanke has helped train a player for the combine. It began with David Carr leading up to the former Stockdale standout being the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. Mahanke also helped Derek Carr, Colton Schmidt, Jared Norris, Matt Darr and Tyrone Crawford in some compacity. But McMaryion coming in, as someone without Bakersfield roots, brings in a new dimension for the company.
"When we heard Marcus wanted to train with us, that’s a no-brainer,” Mahanke said. “We wanted to open the doors to him and make an exception because that’s a guy we talk to anyway on a daily basis.”
David Carr said he has been to the larger training facilities that have dozens of quarterbacks eager to get a shot at the NFL, and prefers a more individualized approach to the process.
“Specialized training,” Carr said. “We don’t want guys to just be a number. We are going to have to find out what that number is to where guys can get that same attention Marcus is going to get.”
