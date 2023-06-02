The Bakersfield Christian baseball team will look to capture the program’s first Southern California Regional title when the Eagles host Westlake Village-Westlake in Saturday’s Division III championship game.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Eagles (27-7), who won the South Yosemite Valley League and Central Section Division II titles, advanced to the regional final with a 6-0 victory over San Diego-Patrick Henry on Thursday.
BCHS opened regional play with a 5-1 victory over Long Beach Poly on Tuesday on the strength of three solo home runs.
College basketball
Former Liberty and Bakersfield Christian standout point guard Kadar Waller announced Friday that he is transferring to Cal State Bakersfield.
Waller, who played the last two seasons at Mississippi Valley State, entered the portal following the end of last season.
Waller stated that he had offers from other NCAA Division schools, but the opportunity to return to Bakersfield and play in front of his family and friends was too hard to pass up.
The 6-foot Waller will have two years of eligibility remaining.
During his sophomore year in Mississippi, Waller averaged 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29 games.
Waller was South Yosemite League co-player of the year his senior season at BCHS where he averaged 21 points, four assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Bakersfield Condors
Matt Riley is stepping down as team president, the Bakersfield Condors announced in a news release on Thursday.
Riley first joined the Condors during their inaugural season in 1998-99. No reason for the decision was announced.
Justin Fahsbender will assume the organization’s lead business role as sSenior vice president, business operations and Ryan Holt will take on the position of vice president, marketing & communications, while continuing as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster.
“We thank Matt Riley for his passion for the Condors organization and Condors fans over the past two decades,” OEG Sports & Entertainment President Stew MacDonald said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have two internal leaders in Justin Fahsbender and Ryan Holt who are more than ready to step up to larger roles with the team. Both are very familiar to Condors fans and our many partners in Condorstown, and we look forward to their expanded influence over the Bakersfield Condors off-ice success.”