The Bakersfield Christian dugout is prepared for Thursday's SoCal Regionals Division III semifinal against San Diego-Patrick Henry.

 Edward Medellin / For The Californian

The Bakersfield Christian baseball team will look to capture the program’s first Southern California Regional title when the Eagles host Westlake Village-Westlake in Saturday’s Division III championship game.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.