LOCAL ROUNDUP: BC softball advances to second round of playoffs

The Bakersfield College softball team bounced back from a one-run loss to open the weekend, sweeping a doubleheader with El Camino on Saturday to advance to the second round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional playoffs.
The Renegades, who lost 6-5 on Friday, evened the best-of-three series with a 2-1 victory in Game 2 and then closed out the series with a home run by Alyssa Miller to cap a 9-1 win.
No. 8 BC (36-7) will play at top-seeded Mt. SAC (39-3) in the opener of their best-of-three series on Friday.
Pro hockey
The Bakersfield Condors, fresh of two dramatic victories over Abbotsford at Mechanics Bank Arena, will open play in the Pacific Division semifinals at the Stockton Heat on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the first game of their best-of-five series.
Game 2 is Wednesday at 6:30 in Stockton before Bakersfield hosts Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m., and Game 4, if necessary on Sunday at 5 p.m. A Game 5 would be played in Stockton on May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
High school tennis
Brett Yackovich, last year’s BVarsity All-Area singles player of the year, teamed with Centennial teammate Max Geissel to finish as runner-up in doubles play at the Central Section Boys individual tennis championships at Garces on Saturday.
The top-seeded Yackovich and Geissel reached the final with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 4 Michael and Matthew Bedrosian of Sanger.
Bakersfield Christian’s Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator finished fourth in doubles play, losing to No. 2 John Raj and Carson Krueckel of San Luis Obispo, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinal, and again in the third-place match to the Bedrosians, 6-0, 6-3.
In singles play, Bakersfield High freshman Eli Noel finished third, with Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash placing fourth.
The top-seeded Noel lost to eventual champion, No. 4 Riley King in the semifinals, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Bashirtash, the No. 2 seed, lost to No. 3 Daniel Fourchy of Clovis North, 6-4, 7-5.
High school swimming
Central Section Championships
Division I
Clovis West; Friday-Saturday
Girls
TEAM (Kern County teams)—5. Liberty 173; 8. Bakersfield Christian 87; 10 Tehachapi 62; 13. Stockdale 50; 18. Garces 25.5; 19. Centennial 16; 22. Bakersfield 6.
INDIVIDUAL (Local finalists)—200 medley relay: 5. Liberty 1:50.03; 7. Stockdale 1:55.96. 200 free: 2. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 1:53.47. 200 IM: 5. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 2:12.60. 50 free: 3. Samara Moseley, Liberty, 24.18. 100 fly: 8. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:01.24. 100 free: 5. Samara Moseley, Liberty, 52.89. 500 free: 3. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 5:05.11; 7. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 5:22.53. 200 free relay: 3. Liberty 1:39.35; 7. Bakersfield Christian 1:43.98. 100 back: 7. Isabel Horaska, Liberty, 1:00.01. 100 breast: 5. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:07.00. 400 free relay: 5. Bakersfield Christian 3:41.12; 7. Tehachapi 3:50.98.
Boys
TEAM—6. Liberty 137.5; 10. Bakersfield Christian 95; 15. Stockdale 50; 16. Tehachapi 48; 17. Centennial 39; 23. Frontier 4.
INDIVIDUAL—200 medley relay: 4. Liberty 1:40.31. 200 IM: 3. Julian Moseley, Liberty, 1:56.81. 100 fly: 2. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 51.67. 100 free: 8. Cody Hart, Liberty, 49.17. 200 free relay: 7. Liberty 1:30.04; 8. Bakersfield Christian 1:30.21. 100 back: 3. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 53.54; 8. Drew Urmston, Liberty, 55.44. 100 breast: 7. Julian Moseley, Liberty, 1:00.29. 400 free relay: 5. Bakersfield Christian 3:50.98; 8. Stockdale 3:23.80.
Division II
At Hanford-Sierra Pacific; Friday-Saturday
Girls
TEAM—6. Wasco 126; 13. Independence 84; 23. Taft 31; 26. Highland 20.
INDIVIDUAL—200 medley relay: 3. Wasco 1:59.27; 8. Independence 2:02.72. 50 free: 4. Larissa Martinez, Independence, 25.48; 6. Grace Cobb, Wasco, 25.58. 100 fly: 6. Gabi Hunter, Wasco, 1:05.46; 7. Faith Rivas, Highland, 1:06.54. 100 free: 5. Grace Cobb, Wasco, 56.05. 200 free relay: 1. Wasco 1:44.08; 3. Independence 1:46.10. 100 back: 5. Larissa Martinez, Independence, 1:03.75.
Boys
TEAM—11. Taft 70; 15. Shafter 66; 26. Wasco 27; 28. Independence 24.
INDIVIDUAL—50 free: 6. Thomas Ward, Shafter, 22.64. 100 free: 7. Andrew Davila, Wasco, 51.57. 200 free relay: 3. Shafter 1:33.47. 100 breast: 5. Josh Bell, Independence, 1:04.60. 400 free relay: 3. Shafter 3:30.59.