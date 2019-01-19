Does the Los Angeles Rams presence — and their success and subsequent playoff push this season — reverberate in Bakersfield?
At first glance, perhaps not. One has to squint to see it. But upon further inspection, there just might be an undercurrent of fans — some from the franchise’s yesteryear — that reside here in Kern County.
Deanna Cleveland, manager at RedZone Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Bakersfield, said a strong Rams contingent comes out on game day to support the team. She added a portion of those fans are season ticket holders for Rams home games.
“We have a huge group,” she said. “They’re diehard.”
Cleveland estimates about 40 followers can be found in attendance at the bar on game day and she expects a large gathering when the team faces the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC Championship game.
All in all, the Rams have a storied history in Los Angeles.
The team moved from Cleveland to Southern California in 1946 and won NFL championships in 1945 and 1951.
They originally played in the Los Angeles Coliseum before moving to Anaheim in 1980. The team eventually relocated to St. Louis in 1995 before moving back to Los Angeles in 2016 and have played the past three years at the Coliseum.
After an awful showing their first year back in Southern California, the Rams have excelled the last two, reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. This year they’ve advanced to the NFC Championship game — one win away from the Super Bowl.
Former Bakersfield College coach Carl Bowser said he thinks there's an underground Rams fan base in Bakersfield that dates back to their early days in California.
“I actually think there’s more than we realize,” Bowser said. “Of course, they come out of the woodwork here with the year they’re having now. They’re one of the more dynamic teams in the league.”
Aubree Owen, a server at RJ's Bar and Grill in northwest Bakersfield, said the restaurant typically has a good turnout on NFL Sundays and this weekend should be no different.
“We always have a big crowd,” she said. “And I’m sure if the Rams are playing, we’ll have one.”
Deborah Dominguez, an employee at Fanzz Sports Apparel in Bakersfield, said Rams gear has been selling at a high rate, a trend that started when holiday season began in December.
She said hats, T-shirts and jerseys featuring star players, such as quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, have seen an uptick in sales.
“The Rams stuff is selling out,” Dominguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.