Local pro basketball team Bakersfield Magic unveil TBL schedule

Although details like a final roster and a home venue have yet to be ironed out, Bakersfield’s newest professional basketball team will at the very least know who and when the team is playing.
The Bakersfield Magic, which is scheduled to make its debut in The Basketball League in the spring, announced its schedule on Monday morning.
The Magic will open its season on the road with back-to-back games starting on March 4 at the Temecula Eagles, before traveling to face the So Cal Moguls the following night.
Bakersfield’s home opener will come the following week when the Magic hosts the California Sea-Kings on March 11, and then welcomes the Vancouver Volcanoes the next day as part of a 24-game schedule.
The 12-week season will feature two back-to-back games each week, with half of the games being played at home, at a location to be determined.
The Magic is part of the six-team West Division featuring Temecula, So Cal (San Diego North County), California (San Jose), Vancouver (Wash.) and the Salem Capitals (Ore.).