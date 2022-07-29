 Skip to main content
Local notebook: Three McFarland/BC women's basketball players sign with four-year schools

As an epilogue to a 2021-22 season that featured the Renegades’ first playoff appearance in seven years, the Bakersfield College women’s basketball team hosted a signing ceremony Monday for three former McFarland High players moving on to four-year colleges: Angie Gonzalez, Julie Hernandez and Kathy Rodriguez.

The point guard Gonzalez started all 26 games for BC last season and will be moving on to the NCAA Division III University of La Verne. She averaged 6.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-leading 5.9 assists per game.

