Local notebook: There are more than two professional teams in Bakersfield

In a shocking turn of events, the internet is not up to date with the latest developments in Bakersfield sports.
If your go-to resource is Wikipedia, for example, you might be surprised to learn after reading the "Sports in Bakersfield" article that the city has not just the Condors and Train Robbers, but a pro basketball team: the Bakersfield Magic, currently in training camp, set to begin play next month.
A notebook-style article seems like the perfect venue to discuss some of these upstart teams that might not get mentioned as much online, as well throw in a bunch of other timely stuff.
A tale of two Bowls: A day before the NFL’s best played out a half-hearted game of two-hand touch — the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium — another football game unfolded up the road at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. In a game billed as the first “Women’s Pro Bowl,” that undoubtedly featured a much more steadfast defensive effort, the Kern County Crusaders defeated the Carolina Phoenix 7-0. Both teams play at the third level of the nationwide Women’s Football Alliance, with the Crusaders operating out of West High. The league has Central Valley connections beyond the Crusaders, as its commissioner Lisa King is based in Exeter. The Crusaders are apparently making a habit of supplementing NFL contests, as they will ring in Super Bowl weekend by playing Friday night down in El Segundo against the Lancaster-based California Crush.
Pantheons nerfed: It’s February, the month by which West Coast Arena Football was hoping to have hosted two exhibition games, and the league has been mostly quiet on social media besides dutifully posting holiday messages. However, last Friday, the Scorpions — of Stockton, though the league obscures team locations to appeal to non-local advertisers — went live on Instagram. WCAF director of marketing Blaine Watson stated, between proclamations about newly created jerseys and signed halftime musicians, that the league is still slated to begin play this May. That seems problematic for Bakersfield’s Pantheons, who still have no players mentioned on the WCAF website, and a listed coach in Anthony Bartley who recently told The Californian via email he would no longer be involved with the team, due to what he called a lack of assurances from higher-ups.
For real this time: The Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction dinner will make its return next Thursday at the Bakersfield Marriott after last year’s celebration was called off due to the pandemic, the first time it has ever been canceled. The decorated class of inductees — which features a pair of former NFLers in Jeremy Staat and John Tarver, college basketball legend Shelly Wallace, track star Melisa Weis Barron and swimmer/polymath Mary Margaret Revell-Goodwin — was announced back in December at a luncheon at Mechanics Bank Arena. The wide-ranging group of honorees is just the second set of five to be inducted since 2005; in most years, the number is capped at four. After a year without a lavish dinner, the more the merrier.
CSUNtennial: When the CSUN beach volleyball team opens its 2022 season Feb. 25 at Loyola Marymount, a trio of Centennial High School alumni will enter their final year together. Seniors Mikaela Maughan and Lexi McLeod and junior Lauren Eknoian have played together for Penny Roberts at Centennial and Noelle Rooke on the sand at CSUN. The outside hitter McLeod is the only one of the three to play indoor for the Matadors, though the indoor squad has recruited Kern County beyond Hageman Road; setters current (Carisa Barron, from Liberty) and former (Hannah Merjil, from Garces, who transferred to Missouri S&T) have joined CSUN from Bakersfield. The Matadors have promising prospects for 2022 after an 11-15 season last year. Maughan’s three-year partnership with Darbi Honeycutt has earned all-conference honors. Keep an eye out for a possible matchup in March or April with Cesar Benatti’s Cal State Bakersfield side (which, by contrast, has no players from Bakersfield); the teams met four times last season, and CSUB eliminated CSUN from the Big West Tournament 3-2 on April 30.
Nothing but Nets: Bakersfield High alumnus Tyrone Wallace is again one step from the NBA after signing with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League. Wallace knows how to impress in the G League; he previously parlayed a successful stint with the Agua Caliente Clippers in the 2017-18 season into 19 starts with their Los Angeles parent club. The pandemic stymied Wallace’s attempts to return to the NBA and he played just 11 games in his latest stint with Agua Caliente in the G League bubble in Orlando, with his final appearance coming on March 3. But nearly a year later, Wallace is back in action after the Nets acquired his rights on Jan. 21. He struggled to get acclimated in his first four games, averaging just over six points in 24 minutes per game. Suddenly, however, the former Driller is on fire, posting 30 points on 11-for-15 shooting against Cleveland last Friday, and then 37 — including 17 in one quarter — against Motor City on Monday.