Local notebook: Smaller storylines from Kern County sports

The sheer number of interesting developments in the Kern County sports scene occasionally gets so high that neither daily articles nor a weekly college roundup are sufficient to track them.
When that happens — as now, with winter sports in full swing and spring ones just beginning — it's time for a "notebook" article, a veritable firehose of disparate information discharged by a writer who expects readers to keep up without issue. With that in mind, here are six interesting things in the local sports world to consider!
Friendship renewed: Thursday's clash at the Walter Pyramid could be the last time Justin McCall and Jordan Roberts share a basketball court. The childhood friends and decorated former Ridgeview High School teammates, now fifth-year seniors in college, find themselves on opposite sides of a key Big West Conference basketball contest between Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State. After winning a Central Section Division II title for the Wolf Pack in high school under coach Michael Martin, their careers appeared to diverge, only to be brought inexorably back together when CSUB joined the Big West. However, Roberts missed both of last year's CSUB games during the COVID-shortened season, and the teams' matchup last month was canceled, meaning this is the duo's first official meeting in college. It could be their last, unless they get a rematch in the Big West tournament next month in Henderson, Nev.
Griffith, observed: The American Hockey League named the Bakersfield Condors' Seth Griffith its player of the month on Tuesday, following his standout January. The Wallaceburg, Ont., native has keyed the Condors' recent hot streak, highlighted by his five-assist performance against Tucson on Jan. 19, the first such game in the AHL this year. Griffith's 18 points in nine games were good for the Condors' first monthly award since April, and their first solo player of the month nod since Taylor Beck in November 2016. The Condors didn't lose in regulation with Griffith on the ice last month and now sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division, with five more games remaining than the third-place Colorado Eagles. Of course anyone who does too well in Bakersfield earns a ticket to Edmonton, but it's safe to say Griffith will be key to a Condors playoff push.
Piracy: The local soccer landscape got slightly more competitive when Porterville College announced its intention to find a coach to start a women's soccer program this fall, a role for which the Pirates are still hiring. PC, which currently sponsors baseball, basketball, cross-country, softball, women's tennis and volleyball, competes in the Central Valley Conference with schools like Taft, while Bakersfield College is in the Western State Conference for those sports. However, the easy travel logistics afforded by Highway 65 means BC and PC may choose to compete on the field, as they have multiple times in basketball this year. They may also take their competition off the field, as while most players at both schools are obviously local, in volleyball last season, PC included Bakersfield High alum Andrea Frausto, while BC featured former Monache Marauder Tia Jules.
Side gig: On Sunday, Bill Vinovich had a great view of the thrilling AFC Championship Game in Kansas City as its head referee. Vinovich showed plenty of restraint all game long, calling just six penalties, as the Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl. It was consistent with his crew's league-lowest penalty totals all season long. Twelve days earlier, however, Vinovich had been in Bakersfield, officiating the CSUB men's basketball game against Cal Poly, in which he, Juan Corral and Deldre Carr assessed 47 fouls as the Roadrunners won 73-60. With Ron Torbert being selected as the head referee for this year's Super Bowl, Vinovich is free to come back to Bakersfield if he likes for some more marquee sports action — or return to his tertiary job as an accountant in Orange County.
Arch-ally: Some high school coaching jobs come with more responsibility than others. For just his second coaching position following the conclusion of his playing career, after a year at Arkansas State, former BC quarterback Logan Kilgore has been appointed the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. The Rocklin native and Canadian Football League veteran will be charged with stewarding one of the most highly scrutinized high school quarterbacks in recent history, Arch Manning. As the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, the young star is carving out a legacy of his own as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Manning can go basically wherever he wants for college, and Kilgore and head coach Nelson Stewart have the responsibility of shepherding him through the remainder of his recruitment process and senior season.
Golden sunflowers: Much has been made in the pages of this newspaper about the newfound pipeline from Kern County to tiny Bethel College in North Newton, Kan. The school has indeed become home to many Bakersfield and Shafter athletes seeking to continue their careers at the NAIA level. However, Bethel's competitors in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference seem equally, and almost inexplicably, interested in collecting such talent. Shafter High's standout quarterback and former BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year Tyson Dozhier committed to Tabor College in the fall, and BC running back Braden Gordon will be attending Friends University. Former Ridgeview guard Carse Bailey is already at Bethany College, and East High's Angel Baez plays for Kansas Wesleyan. The trend goes beyond football: Highland alumna Ally Diosdado is a midfielder at York College in Nebraska, former Ridgeview wrestler Carlie Burnett now competes for the University of Saint Mary, and so on. In short, the pipeline is wider than expected and unlikely to get shut down any time soon.