Local notebook: Roberts goes pro, CSUB adds more recruits

Another member of the 2016-17 Ridgeview boys basketball section champions has turned pro.
Following in the footsteps of longtime friend Justin McCall, Jordan Roberts signed a deal on Aug. 15 to play basketball in Europe. Unlike McCall, who joined GTK Gliwice in Poland, Roberts is headed to Finland for the Bisons (full name: LoKoKo Bisons Loimaa).
The team was relegated at the end of last season but will leverage the Bakersfield native’s talents to help them get back to their winning ways. The 6-foot-9 Roberts spent the last five years playing for Long Beach State, most recently averaging career highs in points per game (8.9) and rebounds per game (4.3) last year.
Roberts and McCall faced off in the Big West Conference tournament in March, in what became McCall’s final career game at Cal State Bakersfield as the Beach won 72-61.
Roberts and the Bisons open their season on Oct. 7 against Raiders Basket.
Last minute: Among the new students moving into Cal State Bakersfield last Saturday was Jay Reeves. What set her apart was that her move-in date came just one day after her official visit to the school. Reeves, a shortstop and outfielder from Fontana-Summit High, had decommitted from her previous destination, Division II Maryville in St. Louis, just weeks earlier. When CSUB assistant Chris Hipa started showing up to her games and expressing interest, she quickly switched to a high-level option close to home: “If I have a coach this determined to help me out, then I’m good with this school,” Reeves said.
Reeves, who committed to CSUB on Aug. 12, added that she isn’t concerned about the prospect of a new head coach, having dealt with a variety of coaching styles at multiple high schools. She’s mostly just excited to get started.
“It’s been crazy,” she said. “It feels great now that everything’s set in stone. I get to go to a school that I really liked. Everything’s gonna go great.”
Reeves wasn’t the only athletic prospect CSUB lured from a Division II school. Nseije Ortiz, a guard from Porterville High, will join the women’s basketball team after previously committing to Holy Names in May. Ortiz’s club Team Militant Central announced the news on Instagram at the end of July.
Ortiz averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and an eye-popping 5.5 steals per game for the Panthers as a senior, and will now join a new-look group of Roadrunner guards, including transfers Shaunae Brown, Taylor Caldwell and Grace Hunter and freshman Morgan Edwards. The team is also expected to return incoming sophomores Sage Bridges-Bey, Tatyanna Clayburne and Simone Johnson.
Coach Greg McCall also added a key player to his 2023 class when Amourie Porter of Glen Burnie (Md.) High announced her commitment last week. Porter was named the Capital Gazette Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a junior in 2022, averaging 18.8 points per game.
Bulletin-board material: Preseason Big West Conference polls placed CSUB volleyball at No. 6 of 11 and CSUB men’s soccer at No. 9 of 10, even after both teams were in the top half of the league last year. Both finished in fourth, with conference records of 11-9 for volleyball and 5-4 for men’s soccer, and volleyball earned a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Low rankings among conference coaches are nothing new for CSUB — these teams were picked ninth and 10th last year, respectively — and this year’s positioning, more generous but still pretty low, may be a reflection of all the talent both squads have to replace. Men’s soccer lost more than half its goal-scoring production from last season and did not score a goal in its three exhibition games. Volleyball has to engineer its offense around a new pair of setters after graduating possibly its best player in Seleisa Elisaia, along with key pieces in Brooke Boiseau and Milica Vukobrat. Either way, these modest rankings from opposing coaches could provide some motivation.
Miscellaneous: Bakersfield College defender Anthony Battan, who had two goals and two assists last season, transferred to the University of Antelope Valley … Colton Sceviour, a 33-year-old center who had six goals for the Bakersfield Condors last season, signed with SC Bern in Switzerland; former Condor Tim Schaller also joined the Milwaukee Admirals … CSUB baseball added local catcher Cooper Gerecke (a recent Liberty graduate) and Hawaii transfer Bubba Akana, as well as AJ Cox of Porterville-Monache for next year … Former two-year CSUB volleyball standout Rafa Bonifacio, who most recently played in France, signed with Sporting CP in Portugal … Fresno State has added a pair of Bakersfield products for this upcoming season in former Liberty kicker Dylan Lynch and Centennial/BC/Eastern Michigan alum Zach Hartsfield, a tight end … Southern Utah, which also has former Liberty linebacker Will Kanavalov on the roster, has picked up receiver Rodney Wright III, a transfer from Fresno State. His father Rodney Wright Jr. was a Bakersfield High standout, favorite target of David Carr at Fresno State and longtime arena football receiver.