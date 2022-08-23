 Skip to main content
Local notebook: Roberts goes pro, CSUB adds more recruits

Former Ridgeview basketball player Jordan Roberts handles the ball for Long Beach State in 2018. Roberts signed his first pro contract with Bisons Loimaa in Finland on Aug. 15.

 Photo courtesy of John Fajardo / Long Beach State Athletics

Another member of the 2016-17 Ridgeview boys basketball section champions has turned pro.

Following in the footsteps of longtime friend Justin McCall, Jordan Roberts signed a deal on Aug. 15 to play basketball in Europe. Unlike McCall, who joined GTK Gliwice in Poland, Roberts is headed to Finland for the Bisons (full name: LoKoKo Bisons Loimaa).

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

