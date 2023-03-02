 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local notebook: New beginnings this spring for numerous Kern athletes

The start of spring sports provides a great opportunity to check in on a variety of local athletes playing at new schools for the first time.

Centennial alum Lexi McLeod is continuing her beach volleyball career at nationally ranked Pepperdine this year as a graduate transfer. She previously played at CSUN, where she was teammates with two other former Golden Hawks in Mikaela Maughan and Lauren Eknoian. In three seasons with the Matadors from 2019-2021, she went 31-27, most recently pairing with Seyvion Waggoner for all 25 matches as a junior in 2021. Noelle Rooke, who was CSUN's head coach in previous years, also joined Pepperdine as an assistant ahead of this season. Maughan and Eknoian are still in Northridge, where the Matadors will be overseen by their indoor coach John Price, the former longtime Cal State Bakersfield leader, who was elevated to a broader "director of women's volleyball" role in June. Pepperdine and CSUN play each other on April 8.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases