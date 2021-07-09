LOCAL NOTEBOOK: MLB's mid-season festivities expected to have local flavor

The Major League Baseball draft has continued to modify the process since first being implemented in 1965 with three separate events during the year.
From three drafts the event was trimmed to one in 1986, eventually moving from more than 70 rounds to 40 in recent times.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were only five rounds, but this year it has been bumped up to 20 rounds, with some small-market or low-revenue teams receiving an extra selection.
With that in mind, a handful of local baseball standouts will be hoping to make the cut when this year’s version of the draft starts Sunday at 4:07 p.m., and runs through Tuesday afternoon. The opening round will be broadcast on the MLB Network and ESPN, with the final two days available on MLB.com.
Although there’s no sure-things, Garces graduate Jacen Roberson headlines the list of local talent. Roberson, a redshirt-sophomore outfielder, led the Roadrunners with .542 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 10 doubles and three triples.
The left-hander, who was selected by the Dodgers in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, became the first player in CSUB history to hit for the cycle on March 10 and hit .282 with 34 RBIs for the season.
A pair of Roberson’s teammates might also get a look, with senior right-hander Ethan Skuija and Evan Berkey on MLB team’s radars.
Skuija was just 3-4 with a 7.53 ERA this year as a reliever and part-time starter, but his fastball has been clocked at 96 MPH.
Berkey, who split time between second base and the outfield this year, was second on the team with a .324 average and also had four home runs, 18 RBIs and nine doubles.
Bakersfield College also has a prospect in closer Benji Caggianelli, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander who is committed to play at CSUB next year, was second in the state with five saves this season.
The Ridgeview graduate is a converted starter, who finished the season with a 1.13 ERA this season with 30 strikeouts in 16 innings for the Renegades (18-7). Another former Wolf Pack and Renegade standout, infielder Kamron Willman, could find some interest from pro scouts.
Willman hit .295 with three home runs, 24 RBIs and six doubles as a junior at Kansas State this season. He was a first-team All-Western State Conference performer at BC in 2019 after hitting .310 with 28 RBIs.
Another name to look out for is former Stockdale High pitcher Sean Mullen. The 6-1, 205-pound junior right-hander was 9-1 with a 3.39 ERA at UCLA this season and had 89 strikeouts in 77 innings. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 35th round in 2018.
There’s also plenty of talent at the high school level, but Liberty senior third baseman Jacob Tobias might have the best chance among area prep stars of hearing his name called.
Tobias hit .365 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in 22 games for Patriots, who advanced to their first Central Section Division I title game this season. In 80 career high school games, he finished with a .406 average, 18 home runs, 90 RBIs, 30 doubles and 64 runs scored.
All-Star Game has local flavor
For the first time, the draft has been moved from June to July to coincide with the MLB All-Star Game.
This year’s game, scheduled for Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, will feature two players with Bakersfield ties.
Centennial graduate Corbin Burnes, who is enjoying a breakout season with the Milwaukee Brewers, was selected to pitch for the National League squad along with former Bakersfield Blaze outfielder Jesse Winker, who is now playing with the Cincinnati Reds.
Burnes, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, set a Major League record for most strikeouts without issuing a walk to open a season with 40.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound right-hander is 4-4 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts this season for the Brewers. He was 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 12 games in last year’s abbreviated season.
Winker, a native of Florida, played 53 games with the Blaze in 2014, batting .319 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs before being promoted to Double-A Pensacola.
The 6-3, 215-pounder is hitting .301 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs in 79 games with the Reds this season.
New coaches
Tiffanie Yabut, who was at Winona State in Minnesota the past two years, has been hired as head coach of the Roadrunners women’s golf program.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Yabut to Bakersfield and the CSUB community,” said Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy”’ Siegfried, the school’s director of athletics in a news release. “Tiffanie quickly separated herself during our search with her passion for scholar-athlete development and her vision for the future of Roadrunner golf.”
Garces Memorial and Taft Union high schools have also hired new coaches.
The Rams announced the hiring of Grant Bingham as the school’s new girls basketball coach.
The Centennial graduate replaces LisaMarie Sanchez, who was the head coach at Garces the previous four seasons.
“We are looking forward to working with Grant,” Rams athletic director Gino Lacava said in a news release. “His energy is contagious and he has a great knowledge of the game.”
Bingham spent four years as the lead assistant coach and one year as the co-head coach at Independence and followed that up as interim women’s basketball coach at Bakersfield College and the past two seasons as an assistant at Simpson College.
“Truthfully, I’ve always been attracted to Garces since growing up here in Bakersfield,” said Bingham in a news release. “Between family and friends who have attended GMHS and then while working professionally, I’ve heard only amazing things about the campus, students, staff and administration. 'Family' was the word used to describe Garces most often with my conversations with principal Myka Peck, and throughout this process, that became very clear.”
Brian Durkan was hired as the new football coach at Taft, replacing George Falgout, who spent the past five seasons as the Wildcats coach, finishing with a 23-30 overall record during that stretch.
Durkan is a graduate of Taft College and Cal State Bakersfield who has served as an assistant and head JV coach during his 25 years as a teacher at Taft High.
Prior to coming to Taft, Durkan was an assistant at Tehachapi and Ridgeview.