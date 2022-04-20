Local notebook: Highs, lows and new beginnings

Dakota Ochoa told The Californian in 2019, on the occasion of his second selection as BVarsity All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year, that golf wasn't necessarily his favorite sport but simply his best, and that he would have gone to Air Force if not for a failed hearing test.
If recent results are any indication, though, the Liberty product seems to fit just fine golfing for Chico State in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
In his third season with the Wildcats, Ochoa was named First-Team All-CCAA Tuesday after finishing fourth overall in the conference tournament that concluded April 13.
Still possessing freshman-level eligibility, the Liberty product has averaged 71.86 strokes per round in the spring and — along with fellow first-teamer Chris Colla — will lead his team into regional play in Pueblo, Co. in early May.
Championship pedigree: Carter Savoie scored the game-winning goal against Michigan on April 7 to send Denver to the NCAA men's ice hockey finals. Two weeks and one championship victory later, the forward is headed to Bakersfield on an amateur tryout agreement for the Condors. A fourth-round pick of Edmonton in 2020, Savoie had 23 goals and 22 assists for the Pioneers this season and will hope to bring some of that same production to the Condors. He joins Bakersfield on Thursday as the team jockeys for Calder Cup playoff position.
At a crossroads: Former CSUB standout outfielder Kristi Lansford, who later became CSUB softball's first-ever full-time assistant coach, has seen her time coaching at Laredo College in Texas take a difficult turn. With sports already in a two-year hiatus, the college's board made the decision on March 31 to cancel its athletic programs in favor of an esports team, citing financial concerns. Lansford told the Porterville Recorder on April 12 that she filed a grievance representing the athletes of Laredo to contest the March decision, calling it "the most important thing I've done in my life" and, she believes, risking her career in the process.
The next closest: Ever since the Bakersfield Blaze played its final game in 2016, the Visalia Rawhide has provided the nearest venue for local residents to get a taste of affiliated minor league baseball. The team features an additional enticement for Kern County fans this season in the form of onetime Garces and Cal State Bakersfield standout, and current Arizona Diamondbacks prospect, Jacen Roberson. After playing 14 rookie-league games in 2021, Roberson debuted for the Rawhide on April 8 and promptly hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat. Since then, the outfielder has primarily batted cleanup for Visalia, which is currently in the midst of a six-game homestand against San Jose through Sunday.
Parting gift: The CIF Central Section announced the recipients of its Scholar-Athlete Awards of at least $500 each, given to applicants who have excelled in the classroom, in the community and on the field. Two honorees from the field of 38 will be selected for a first-place award of $1,000 on May 2. The eight Kern County candidates are Laila Baameur (East), Roxanne Dominguez (Wasco), Niam Edralin (Independence), Ella Parks (BHS), Palmer Bank (Garces), Joshua Bell (Independence), Nicholas Godbehere (Shafter) and Aaron Ramos (East).
Desert and River in the valley: Bakersfield will get another taste of championship tennis when the California Community College Athletic Association brings its state team tennis finals to the Racquet Club on Saturday. On the women's side, undefeated SoCal No. 1 El Camino will take on NorCal No. 3 Cañada. The Colts suffered their lone loss at eventual No. 1 Chabot in March before avenging that defeat in the regional final to earn their spot in the championship. The men's final, featuring a pair of top seeds, will pit another unbeaten squad, Desert, against American River. The Beavers have yet to concede a single match in the playoffs, but previously lost in Bakersfield to Ventura, a team Desert dominated in its regional final. The action begins with the women's match at 10:30 a.m. and the men play at 1:30 p.m.