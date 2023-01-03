Local notebook: Everything else from late last year

Local sports certainly provided no shortage of entertainment over the final months of 2022. In high school football alone, six titles came back to Kern County — three section, two regional and one state — to say nothing of the lengthy runs for teams like Liberty volleyball and Garces boys and girls water polo, or anything at all that took place in the college ranks.
Suffice it to say there's been a lot going on just in Bakersfield, but here are some other tidbits from the wider world of Kern County sports that still deserve your attention.
Going out on top: Local athletes have taken home collegiate national championships in all sorts of ways over the years. In NCAA Division I alone, J.R. Sakuragi (né Henderson) won in men's basketball at UCLA in 1995, fellow Bruin Megan Langenfeld emerged victorious in a Women's College World Series in 2010 and Iowa State wrestler Jake Varner claimed his second straight 197-pound title that same year, just to name a few.
Albeit at a lower level, another Bakersfield product joined the list last month when the University of Redlands claimed a Division III men's water polo championship. That would be Brandon Khalil, a Bakersfield Christian alum and senior goalkeeper for the Bulldogs who rotated with Liam Murphy throughout the season. After losing to Cal Lutheran (which also featured a Bakersfield native in Eric Klang) thrice during the season, including in the conference tournament, Redlands finally overcame the Kingsmen when it mattered most, winning the final 11-6 on Dec. 4 behind an Eamon Greathouse hat trick.
Epilogue: After four strong years at UNLV and a National Invitational Volleyball Championship title, setter Lauryn Burt had one more standout season in her. She joined Division II Dallas Baptist as a grad transfer and averaged 10.47 assists per set on the year, picking up Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year and Setter of the Year honors along the way. Two years removed from a 3-10, pandemic-shortened campaign, the Patriots (same mascot as Burt's alma mater, Liberty) went 25-7 but fell in an NCAA Regional five-setter to Colorado Mesa. "She is the heartbeat of our team, and I could have never known that we were going to get such leadership, just genuine selflessness, out of Lauryn," DBU coach Jordan Fish said in the press conference following the match.
City of light: One of Bakersfield's foremost representatives on the national basketball stage, Tyrone Wallace, has gone global. After a brief but impactful NBA G League stint with the Long Island Nets and six games with the New Orleans Pelicans last year, Wallace signed overseas for the first time, joining Paris Basketball. The club currently sits at mid-table in France's LNB Pro A while participating in the EuroCup for the first time, and Wallace is averaging 14 points and five assists per game across all competitions. The season goes through May and continues Friday when Paris travels to Fos-sur-Mer.
Unlikely reunion: Erica McCall, the Ridgeview legend and WNBA veteran, has returned to Turkey after a stint in Spain. She previously played for Beşiktaş, but this time signed with fifth-place Botaş Spor on Dec. 17 and has played three games since. A Jan. 15 matchup with Çukurova could present an opportunity to take on her sister DeWanna Bonner, who remains under contract with the Connecticut Sun but is spending her offseason in Turkey with the current league leaders. McCall is still looking for her own return to the WNBA after getting waived by the Washington Mystics in April.
Miscellaneous year-end updates: Jacen Roberson, a former Garces and CSUB outfielder who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021, finished his 2022 season by ascending to the High-A Hillsboro Hops after beginning on the Visalia Rawhide.
Tehachapi native John Sullivan, a former kicker at New Mexico, has continued his post-football rise through the ranks of college sports administration, working for the Mountain West Conference for 12 years before becoming the Southland Conference's Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer in August.
After spending two seasons as a graduate transfer at Wagner, former CSUB women's basketball player Kate Tokuhara has transitioned to coaching, serving as director of basketball operations for the Bryant women's team.
Ben Hibbert, a Frontier graduate who experienced success as a hurdler at CSUN and Indiana, joined the New Orleans track and field coaching staff ahead of the Privateers' 2023 season.
After previously leaving the CSUB men's basketball team midway through last season and transferring to Illinois-Chicago, Shaun Williams entered the transfer portal again in November without playing a game for the Flames.
Cairah Curran, the younger sister of recent CSUB softball standouts Cydney and Cieana Curran, committed to play at Santa Clara in August.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.