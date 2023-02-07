 Skip to main content
Local notebook: Countless players and coaches on the move

The beginning of the new year is a season of change in the sports world, and Kern County athletes have taken full advantage. Numerous current and former local players have found new homes across a variety of sports, with many trying to break into the coaching field as well.

Seleisa Elisaia, a former first-team All-Big West setter at Cal State Bakersfield, went on to play at Penn State with her final year of eligibility and made her presence felt with the Nittany Lions as one of the top setters in the Big Ten in 2022. Now, she has moved on to playing professionally, announcing Dec. 31 that she would start her career with Las Criollas de Caguas in Puerto Rico.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

