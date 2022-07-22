 Skip to main content
Local notebook: Clark signs with Cleveland, men's soccer schedules released

Just a few short days after the 2022 MLB Draft concluded, the future is beginning to come into focus for one Kern County standout.

Logun Clark, a catcher out of Taft who went to the Cleveland Guardians in the 16th round (No. 481 overall), told The Californian that he plans to sign with the team.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

