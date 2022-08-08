 Skip to main content
Local notebook: Basketball talent heads overseas

With the onset of fall comes the return of so many sports, and European basketball might not be at the forefront of anyone’s mind here in Bakersfield. But teams across the continent are drawing on local talent to fill their rosters as the season approaches.

Many recent Cal State Bakersfield standouts are signing their first professional contracts. After Justin McCall signed to play in Poland last month, fellow 2021-22 men’s basketball team leader Justin Edler-Davis inked a pro contract of his own to join S.C. Lusitânia, the Portuguese club announced last week. Former Roadrunners Taze Moore (BG Göttingen, in Germany) and Czar Perry (Zirve Astara, in Azerbaijan), who each transferred for their final years of collegiate eligibility, are also headed overseas, after Moore made four appearances for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

