Bakersfield native Wilfredo Cruz will sing the National Anthem on Sunday prior to the LA Galaxy’s home game against the Houston Dynamo.
The Galaxy, a member of Major League Soccer, are hosting their Fan Appreciation Day at StubHub Center in Carson at 1:30 p.m.
Aside from being a season ticket holder, Cruz is also a member of the LA Riot Squad, a group of at least 100 loyal team supporters that stand, sing and cheer for the Galaxy at every game.
