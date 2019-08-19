Former Stockdale standout volleyball player Stevi Robinson was hired as director of volleyball operations at Cal State Bakersfield.
Robinson, who played her senior year at Manhattan Beach-Mira Costa High, was a two-time West Coast Conference Libero of the Year at Pepperdine, finishing as the Waves’ all-time digs leader with 1,750, playing in 111 matches and more than 400 sets. She earned All-WCC honorable mention honors for four consecutive indoor seasons and earned All-Tournament recognition at the NCAA’s 2011 Honolulu Regional.
“We are extremely excited to add Stevi to our staff,” CSUB head volleyball coach Giovana Melo said. “She comes with a wealth of knowledge, not only from playing indoor and beach at a high level, but also from different levels of coaching experience. Being from Bakersfield, we are happy to bring Stevi back to the community she grew up in and we are confident that she has the tools to help take our program to the next level.”
Robinson, who will serve as an assistant coach for the Roadrunners beach volleyball team, came to CSUB after a season as an assistant coach at Gonzaga. Robinson also handled the Bulldogs’ director of operations responsibilities.
She was a member of the United State Women’s National Team from 2014-16 and was the starting libero for Germany’s Allianz MTV Stuttgart in 2015. She also spent time on the USA Beach U26 Elite 8 Training Team in 2013 before heading overseas to compete in the World University Games in Kazan, Russia.
CSUB Basketball
The men’s and women’s basketball teams each have gone on journeys to prepare for their respective upcoming 2019-20 seasons.
The men’s squad is in the middle of a six-day trip to Canada in an effort to provide the team a cultural experience, to bond as a team and finally to compete against some of Canada's top basketball teams.
A busy week of sightseeing will be mixed in with a strong schedule of basketball games. CSUB is set to tackle three Canadian universities in three days with contests lined up against University of Fraser Valley, Douglas College and the University of British Columbia. Bakersfield's student-athletes will be afforded the opportunity to see at least three Canadian cities during their trip: Vancouver, Abbotsford, and New Westminster.
The trip comes on the heels of the promotion of Jeff Conarroe to associate head coach.
A dedicated member of Barnes coaching staff for the past 15 seasons including stints at two previous universities, Conarroe came to Bakersfield with Barnes in 2011. In the past eight years with the Roadrunners, the coaching staff has brought Bakersfield to new heights with CSUB making a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2016, the NIT semifinals in 2017, and the postseason in three of the last four seasons.
Off the court, Conarroe has also been integral in the academic transformation of the CSUB men’s basketball program, which has graduated 31 players in eight years. During that period, the program also achieved a perfect APR score of 1000 and raised the team cumulative GPA over 2.7.
“Our basketball program would not be where it is today without the help of Coach Conarroe,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “Not only has he been vital to the accomplishments of our team on the court, he has also played a huge part in guiding our student-athletes toward academic success. Coach Conarroe has been a great friend and loyal assistant to me for many years and our program’s future is bright with him sitting on our bench.”
The CSUB women’s basketball team returned last week from a nine-day trip to Puerto Rico.
"This foreign tour was such a great experience for our scholar-athletes," said Greg McCall, CSUB women’s head basketball coach. "Not only did we have a chance to integrate our new players with our returners in a fun environment, but we learned a lot about the Puerto Rican culture through an abroad course that professor Kris Grappendorf oversaw through the University for course credit, we were present in the local community, and we competed with their top competition."
CSUB swimming
Roadrunners junior Loren Gillilan qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. next summer after completing the 100-meter butterfly in 53.75 at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships.
Gillilan finished 40th overall out of 109 competitors on Friday morning at the Avery Aquatic Center on the campus of Stanford University.
"Loren has really come into his own this year," said CSUB Director of Swimming Chris Hansen. "He has stepped up his game both in competing and his workouts. He deserves this success."
The junior already holds CSUB school records in the 100-yard fly (46.90) and 200 fly (1:46.56), while also contributing to relay records in the 200 medley (1:28.15) and 400 medley (3:15.02). Gillilan became the first Roadrunner to win titles at the National Invitation Championships, topping the podium and setting new meet records in the 50 fly (21.48) and the 100 fly (47.13).
BC men’s basketball
Shahadah Camp will play at Park University next year. Park is an NAIA school located in Parkville, Mo.
The Grand Rapids, Mich. native averaged 20.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Renegades last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.