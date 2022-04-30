Local boys tennis standouts battle it out at Stockdale's South Area Tournament

Saturday morning's final round at Stockdale's South Area boys tennis tournament may have gone all chalk, as they say in March Madness, with the top four seeds winning in both singles and doubles. But it certainly provided plenty of intrigue on the way to that result.
No. 4 doubles pair Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator of Bakersfield Christian needed a late surge in the tiebreaking third set to outlast fifth-seeded Brycen Limpias and Nico Fanucchi, preventing Garces from fielding a home-team representative when it hosts the Central Section tournament next weekend.
No. 12 Nikhil Datta of Liberty had pulled off one upset Friday afternoon against Alexis Ordaz of Foothill, but didn't have enough Saturday for No. 4 Kabir Rahal of Stockdale in front of the friendly Mustangs crowd, as Rahal took the win 7-5, 6-2.
And No. 3 Calvin Hibbard finished off Centennial's Braeden Burrow in a contentious matchup to become the lone Tehachapi representative at next week's section tournament.
"I'm the only one from Tehachapi that made it through league," Hibbard said, "so it feels really good knowing that there's still someone from Tehachapi here."
The final 6-1, 6-3 scoreline doesn't reflect the fight Burrow put up, or the consternation Hibbard felt after an extremely early rules dispute over a ball rolling onto the court during one of his serves, or a debate over scoring in the second set.
"I was pretty much frustrated the entire game," he said. "I was just getting frustrated over and over again — I should probably control that more."
Some calmer singles play unfolded on the other side of Stockdale's tennis facility, where the top two seeds, BHS's Eli Noel and BCHS's Ryan Bashirtash, each recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins, joining Rahal and Hibbard in the singles field for the section tournament.
"I definitely just want to keep doing what I'm doing," Noel said, "and work on consistency, making sure I'm ready for those higher-level players because obviously the competition just gets better."
In the doubles field, Duket and Cusator recovered from a slow start — Garces won three straight games to take the first set 6-2 — and eventually qualified to join their BCHS teammate Bashirtash.
Brett Yackovich, last year's BVarsity All-Area singles player of the year, joined teammate Max Geissel to form a top-seeded doubles pair and give Centennial a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Bradley Campoy of Liberty made it to the section tournament quarterfinals as a sophomore last season with former partner Heman Wahi; Thomas Lehman also qualified in singles. Now, the No. 2 Campoy-Lehman doubles pairing is headed back to the tournament following a 6-2, 6-2 win, fending off a challenge from No. 7 Abelino Garza and Jordan Jiang of Independence.
The individual victory came just days after Liberty was knocked out of the Division I team playoffs by Arroyo Grande.
"It was definitely difficult losing in team (play)," Lehman said, "but we know we're a strong doubles team and we can make it far, so we just had to reset and make our shots."
The final doubles pair to qualify was No. 3 Jonah Barks and Avya Shukla of Stockdale. Barks and Shukla shrugged off a quick start to the second set from their BHS foes and held on for a 6-2, 6-3 win. Barks said it would be his first time at the section tournament, after struggling with shoulder injuries last year; Shukla, a senior, has made it once before.
"We have great synergy," Barks said, "we know how to play at the net, and we have big serves to set up the point."
The four singles qualifiers (Noel, Bashirtash, Hibbard and Rahal) and four doubles pairs (Yackovich-Geissel, Campoy-Lehman, Barks-Shukla and Duket-Cusator) will meet up with the best of the valley beginning Friday at Garces. Seedings will be decided Sunday.