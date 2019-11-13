Wednesday marked the the first day of the college signing period that allows high school student-athletes outside of football and Division I men's and women's basketball to sign National Letters of Intent with respective universities.
With that, here's a list of local athletes who signed with college programs:
WRESTLING
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier: A second-team BVarsity All-Area performer, who went 3-2 in the state tournament at 132 pounds as a junior last year. Fletcher signed to compete at NAIA Emery-Riddle Aeronautical.
Jose Landon, Frontier: A second-team BVarsity All-Area performer, who went 1-2 in the state tournament at 145 pounds as a junior last season. Landon signed to compete at Cal State Bakersfield.
VOLLEYBALL
Hailey Plugge, Frontier: A first-team BVarsity All-Area player as a junior, Plugge led the Titans to the Central Section Division II quarterfinals this year. She signed with Wichita State.
BASEBALL
Chris Anglin, Frontier: Left-hander led the Titans to the Central Section Division I championship game last year as a junior. Anglin was 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA, posting 90 strikeouts in 55 innings.
Tommy Hopfe, Frontier: Senior catcher and pitcher signed with Fresno State.
Nick Salas, Highland: The speedy infielder hit .470 (39 for 83) with 12 doubles, three triples and scored 42 runs, and also stole 26 bases for the D-III champion Scots last year. He signed to play at Cal State Bakersfield
SOFTBALL
Katelyn and Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale: The twins signed to play at Colorado State. Sydney was 19-3 with a 0.43 ERA in 145 innings for the Mustangs last year en route to being named the BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year for the second straight season. Katelyn, the team’s starting catcher, hit .430 (37 for 86) with seven doubles and 20 RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Ebube Ekpemogu, Garces: The BVarsity All-Area player of the year scored 43 goals and added eight assists in 32 games for the Rams, leading them to the SoCal Regional D-V championship last season. He signed to play at Cal State Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.