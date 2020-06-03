School sessions and sports seasons may have been interrupted, but recognition of high school athletes still continues.
Senior tennis standouts, Sofia Zaletel of Liberty and Frontier’s Tyler Howard, have both been selected to receive a $300 scholarship as this year’s Junior Sportsmanship Award sponsored by the Kern Community Tennis Association.
Zaletel, a four-year varsity player, was a second-team BVarsity All-Area selection this season, and also was named team captain and team MVP.
She has a 4.5 GPA and plans to major in electrical engineering at Cal Poly in the fall. Zaletel has also made a difference as a volunteer at her church and the Bakersfield Ballet.
Howard, the No. 1 singles player for the Titans in three of the last four years, plans to major in business analytics at Grand Canyon. He served as the president of Frontier’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a mentor to incoming freshmen as a member of the Link Crew.
His community service includes chairing the Community Foundation Hub for the Bakersfield Condors and participation in his church’s Student Ministries Leadership Team.
