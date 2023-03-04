 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty's season to remember comes to an end in SoCal regional girls basketball semifinal

Liberty girls basketball

Liberty's Anahy Pimentel goes for a layup against Buena Park on Thursday. The Patriots lost on the road to Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos on Saturday night, 62-48, in the SoCal Regional Division III semifinal.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

It had to end sometime, and on Saturday night it finally did.

The Liberty girls basketball had its 17-game winning streak come to an end with a 62-48 loss to top-seeded Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos in the Southern California Regional Division III semifinals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases