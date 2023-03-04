Liberty's season to remember comes to an end in SoCal regional girls basketball semifinal

It had to end sometime, and on Saturday night it finally did.
The Liberty girls basketball had its 17-game winning streak come to an end with a 62-48 loss to top-seeded Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos in the Southern California Regional Division III semifinals.
The Patriots (22-8) completed an undefeated run through the South Yosemite River League standings and followed with a Central Section Division II championship.
Liberty then posted two victories in the state playoffs, defeating Rialto on a buzzer-beater by junior Faith Curry and then cruising past Buena Park in Thursday’s second-round game.
The Patriots and Grizzlies (27-5) played a close first half before Los Osos used an 8-0 run to close the second quarter with a 31-21 advantage. The lead was extended to 44-37 at the end of three quarters.