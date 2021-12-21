Liberty's Mills honored as state baseball coach of the year

An unexpected surprise arrived in the mail at the Mills’ residence last week.
There was no prior fan-fair or celebratory announcement on social media, just a simple letter addressed to Tony Mills, Liberty’s longtime baseball coach.
Despite the rather ordinary delivery method, the letter’s contents were no less impactful, notifying Mills that he was selected as the National Federation of State High School Associations 2020-21 California baseball coach of the year.
“It’s really cool because there’s so many other coaches in California that are just exceptional coaches at the high school level,” Mills said. “Even in our Valley and our area, we have great coaches. It’s just an honor to represent the state of California for the 2020-21 season. It’s an honor.”
Mills’ wife Michelle saw the mail first and immediately called out to her husband of 28 years, notifying him that he may want to take a look at it, “it’s kind of important,” Mills said.
“Well, if my wife tells me it’s important, I better take a look at it,” Mills said. “And when I read it, I was like, ‘wow, that’s really cool.’”
The contents of the envelope turned out to be a culmination of an amazing season which saw the Patriots reach the Central Section Division I title game and advance to the SoCal regional playoffs for the first time in school history.
“I really think last year’s group of guys, who were together for so long, to achieve what we did … it left us with a great feeling of accomplishment,” Mills said. “That was one of our goals, to get to a sectional championship game and we got there. And then to get the at-large bid to the regionals was huge, too.”
Recipients must be nominated, with the award designed to recognize honorees “based upon their coaching performance in the 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.”
“I think the biggest thing is just the relationships he makes with his players,” said Jacob Tobias, a 2021 Liberty graduate, who earned a baseball scholarship to play Arizona State this season. “He’s not that guy that thinks baseball is everything and winning is the only thing. There’s a lot more than that. I think he does a really good job of that which makes his team comfortable around him.”
Entering his 16th year as the varsity head baseball coach at Liberty, Mills has had plenty of success during his tenure. He opened his varsity tenure at the school by winning 39 straight Southeast Yosemite League games from 2007-2010, and the winning has continued. Mills has just two losing seasons and his teams have won at least 20 games nine times, capturing six league crowns along the way.
“I can’t put into words how awesome of a coach that Coach Mills was,” said Kaleb Dickey, a former Liberty player who graduated this year. “Even as a person. You’re definitely part of his family as soon as you step on campus and get on that field.”
This past spring, it all came together for Liberty. The talented and experienced Patriots tied for the “unofficial SWYL title with Stockdale and then followed with an impressive postseason run as the No. 6 seed. League play was suspended in the spring following a delayed start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We obvious had a heck of a team, but none of it would have been possible without Coach Mills,” Dickey said. “Our practice plan … we came out and tried to get better every day. He always says, ‘you have to win the day to be able to keep improving, and do your best.’ We’ve honestly had the talent to do what we did last year the past couple of years, but Coach Mills definitely made all of this possible with everything he’s done.”
The Patriots pummeled Clovis East 24-4 in the opener, upset No. 3 Fresno-Bullard on the road and then rallied to beat Clovis in eight innings to reach the D-I final.
Although the team lost to top-seeded and nationally-ranked Clovis-Buchanan in the championship game, and then were defeated by eventual SoCal regional champion San Juan Capistrano-JSerra Catholic, the mark the team left on the program’s history was already solidified.
“It’s not an award that just looks at me,” Mills said. “It’s an award that looks at the program for what it’s accomplished. It goes from the players to the assistant coaches to our administration. I mean we just have an unbelievable work environment at Liberty High School and it’s the perfect recipe for success.”