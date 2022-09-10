Liberty's late rally halted by lightning storm in 35-27 loss to Buchanan

With its game against visiting Clovis-Buchanan slipping away, the Liberty football team found new life with two touchdowns in under 2 minutes.
Then lightning struck — or perhaps more accurately, was seen flashing in the surrounding sky, according to school officials. For safety purposes, the field was cleared and the metal stands emptied, initially as a 30-minute delay, and later a full stoppage when another bolt lit up the sky, ending the contest with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing 35-27.
The Bears (4-0) were awarded the victory, leaving Liberty’s squad only to wonder what could have been after recovering from a disastrous stretch and seizing the game’s momentum with nearly a full quarter to play.
“It’s (disappointing), but you can’t control that,” said Liberty coach Bryan Nixon of the way the game ended. “We had 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and it’s a one score game. But it is what it is and we’re going to get better from it.”
Liberty (2-1) opened the game in impressive fashion, with senior Kresean Kizzy returning a punt 34 yards for a score, and then Kizzy and sophomore quarterback Jace Nixon — the coach’s son — connected on a 91-yard pass play to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter.
But things changed in a hurry. The normally stout Liberty defense allowed the Bears to find the end zone on five straight possessions, capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Mandal to Giovanni Chiaramonte that gave Buchanan a 35-14 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a battle all night long,” Bryan Nixon said. “(Buchanan) played well and we put ourselves in a hole … (It’s) a tribute to our kids. They battled back, got us into position and we had the momentum going into the fourth quarter, at the end there. They’re a good football team, but I’m proud of our kids.”
Trailing by 21, Kizzy returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards before being stopped at the Liberty 45, and seven plays later, Jace Nixon beat the Buchanan defense down the middle with a 29-yard scoring pass to Caleb Reiswig with 2:30 left in the quarter. Nixon, who earlier in the game threw a costly interception, completed all four of his passes on the drive, accounting for all 55 yards.
The Patriots’ defense rebounded as well, forcing the Bears to a third-and-long situation. Trejon Fulton intercepted the following pass by Mandal and returned it to the Bears’ 27, setting up a 1-yard TD run by Jace Nixon to make it a one-score game with 10:59 to play. The PAT was blocked, and play was stopped moments later.
“It’s tough,” Bryan Nixon said. “They called it and they had to do what they had to do, and I understand that. But I really felt like we had the momentum at that moment. It’s hard for our kids to understand that, but we’re going to face adversity during the course of this season, and how we respond is going to define our character.”
The Patriots struggled to move the ball on the ground during key stretches, and finished with just 77 yards on 25 carries. But Jace Nixon had an efficient night, completing 10 of 16 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, playing a part in three of his team's four scores. Kizzy finished with 114 yards receiving on three catches, and added another 100 yards on returns.
Mandal, a Fresno State commit, was 18 of 23 for 242 yards with a touchdown pass, and also ran for another for Buchanan, who was eliminated from the playoffs by Liberty on the same field last year in the Central Section Division-I semifinals.
“It’s not ideal; it’s not what we wanted, but our kids battled,” said first-year Buchanan coach Ross Wood of the game’s stoppage. “They showed they can battle through some adversity and it was awesome to see them fly around.
“We got punched in the mouth at the start by a good football team. It’s not an easy feat to come back from being down 14, but the kids battled and showed they had a lot of heart.”
The Bears also had a big night on the ground, with Michael Runnels gaining 90 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring run that opened his team’s scoring and trimmed the Patriots lead to 14-7 on the opening drive of the second quarter.
After Buchanan tied the game at 14-14 on a 51-yard touchdown run by Augustus Remlinger, Nixon guided the Patriots to the Bears’ 20 with a pair of 11-yard passes, one to Ermiah Harrison and the other to Ethan Mahanke.
But defensive tackle Roman Fries intercepted Nixon’s next pass to end the threat, and Buchanan scored 21 straight points to build a three touchdown lead.
Despite the unusual finish, Bryan Nixon said he will not dwell on it.
“We’re worried about (Fresno) Central right now,” said Bryan Nixon of next week’s opponent. “We’re on to the next game. We’ll learn from our mistakes and what happened and we’ll focus on that. This is our third game of the year and we’re going to get better from this.”