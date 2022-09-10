 Skip to main content
Liberty's late rally halted by lightning storm in 35-27 loss to Buchanan

With its game against visiting Clovis-Buchanan slipping away, the Liberty football team found new life with two touchdowns in under 2 minutes.

Then lightning struck — or perhaps more accurately, was seen flashing in the surrounding sky, according to school officials. For safety purposes, the field was cleared and the metal stands emptied, initially as a 30-minute delay, and later a full stoppage when another bolt lit up the sky, ending the contest with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing 35-27.

