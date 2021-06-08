Liberty's Duncan finishes third in section boys golf, is one of four to qualify for SoCal regionals

Liberty senior Adam Duncan fired a two-under 70 to finish third in the Central Section Boys Golf Championship tournament at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo on Tuesday.
“My game was solid, I felt good,” said Duncan, who has committed to attend Colorado Christian next year. “It was good to finish off well in my senior year, and to be able to show that I’m one of the better players in Kern County.”
Duncan shot a 35 on both of the front and back nine and was one of four local golfers to qualify for next week’s Southern California Regionals. Play is scheduled at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Tuesday.
“I definitely putted well today and drove the ball,” Duncan said. “And that’s definitely a course you need to do it on. It was a little tight. But I hit a lot of fairways and made a lot of putts.”
One of Duncan’s biggest makes came on No. 16 when he sank a 25-foot putt for an eagle that put him at four-under-par for the tournament. Unfortunately, he bogeyed 17 and 18 and finished four shots behind winner Aidan Tran from Clovis North.
“That was definitely one of the more memorable putts,” Duncan said. “I didn’t finish off how I wanted to, but I still played a solid round though.”
In addition to Duncan, Highland’s Madav Raja shot a 75, and Stockdale’s Akhil Goria (76) and Chhuon Chan (77) also qualified for regional play. Chhuon Chan decided to withdraw from competing in regionals due to another tournament commitment, according to Mustangs coach Nick Kaiser.
Garcia and Chhuon Chan helped Stockdale finish fourth in the tournament as a team. Pierre Idolyantes (84), Mark Brown (86), Landon Simpson (87) and John Beck (88) provided plenty of support for the Mustangs.
Duncan’s solid round, teamed with Brady Schuler (84), Ryan James (85), Jaxson Ochoa (87), Jacob Borda (88) and Dylan Hale (103) to help the Patriots to a fifth-place finish in the eight-team tournament.
Foothill’s Braden Guerrero finished with a 79, one shot away from a potential regional qualifying spot, with Garces’ Giancarlo Sacco (82) and Aidan Sorci (94), Taft’s Spencer Cole (86), Bryan Deck from Independence (85) and Russell Sprague (91) rounding out the local participants.