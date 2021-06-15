Liberty's Duncan finishes in top 20 at SoCal Regional boys golf tournament with even-par 72

Liberty senior Adam Duncan, who finished third at last week’s Central Section tournament, continued his steady play, firing an even-par 72 to finish in the top-20 at the Southern California Regional Boys Golf Championships on Tuesday.
Duncan’s consistent day included 13 pars, three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey. He opened play with two pars and then birdied No. 3, a 440-yard, par-4, to briefly go 1-under for the tournament.
But Duncan double-bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole, and then after five straight pars, bogeyed No. 11 to fall to 2-over.
He recovered to go 2-under on the final seven holes, birdying the 508-yard, par-5 15th and 408-yard, par-4 16th along the way.
Highland senior Manav Raja birdied three of the first six holes and then cruised through the next 10 holes with nine pars and a bogey to move into a tie for sixth place with only a handful of golfers still on the course.
But he bogeyed the final two holes to finish with a 1-over-par 73.
Raja birdied the 559-yard par-5 second hole, bogeyed No. 3 and then moved back into the red with a birdie on the par-3 fourth and another on the par-5 sixth hole.
Stockdale’s Akhil Gorla finished with a 5-over 77 in a round that featured 13 pars, a birdie, two bogeys and two double bogeys.
In girls action, which was played on Brookside Golf Course No. 2, Stockdale junior Iris Han — the two-time Central Section champion — struggled on the back-9 and finished with an 80 for the second straight year.
Han was just 1-over on the first nine holes, but things derailed quickly with an 8 on the 163-yard, par-3 10th hole. She then parred No. 11 and birdied the 12th hole, but scored a triple-bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on 15. Taft’s Macayla Wells shot an 83.