It’s been more than seven months since Faith Bender showcased her skills as one of the country’s top high school throwers.
But her absence has done little to slow interest from powerhouse college programs.
That was evident on Wednesday when the Liberty High senior committed to compete at Arizona State, one of the top track and field programs in the nation.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Bender, who had more than 30 college offers. “From the get go, I’ve always kind of known that it was going to be ASU. I had a little gut-feeling. Right now it’s perfect timing for me, I think.”
That timing comes on the heels of one of the first periods of inactivity in her athletic career.
A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury to her back cut Bender’s junior season short in the spring, but her body of work to that point spoke volumes.
“She was so good as a sophomore, and a freshman for that matter, but as a sophomore she was so special,” said Ryan Renz, Liberty track and field coach. “And I think people know what she’s capable of and the fact that she did it at such a young age. So even with missing last year because of COVID, I don’t think it was even a question for these schools. They know what they have and that’s someone that’s going to score them points in a meet right away. And hopefully she’s going to go on to be a national champion, which I know is one of her goals.”
As a sophomore, Bender finished second in the discus and fifth in the shot put at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis. During the event she set a personal record in the discus with a throw of 168 feet, 6 inches.
She PR’d in the shot put the following month with a 47-7.25 at the New Balance Nationals, and opened the 2020 season with a couple of impressive early-season performances in February at the CA Winter State Track and Field Championships in Arcadia and at the Black Gold Thrower’s Championship in Taft.
Bender’s aspirations, which include winning a state title in the discus and shot put and qualifying for the Olympic Trials, were put on hold when she was diagnosed with a fractured spine. A few weeks later, CIF cancelled all high school athletics due to concerns over COVID-19.
The early end to the season turned out to have some positive effects, as well.
“In reality, as bad as it was having track season canceled, it kind of took the pressure off,” said Paul Bender, who doubles as his daughter’s throwing coach. “We were able to sit back and say now we’re in total rehab, there’s nothing to get ready for. Mentally, it would have been a lot more difficult if we knew we were coming back and there was a state meet that we were trying to get ready for.”
The extra time away from competition and the addition of the physical therapy regime has enabled Faith to return to form, while at the same enabling her gain added strength.
“There’s been a lot of manipulation as far as deep-tissue massages, things like that,” Faith Bender said. “There’s a lot of different exercises, things that I would have never thought about doing before going there. So that’s why I’m really fortunate enough to have that injury happen, so I can go through that and figure out what my weaknesses are.”
If there are any weaknesses, working hard is not one of them.
“She has an incredible work ethic,” Renz said. “I mean she’s leaving no stone unturned. She does everything right from her food intake to the way she works out and her effort in every workout that she gives. So that’s why she’s where she’s at.”
Faith’s motivation is something that has helped forge a special bond with her father, who is the only throws coach ever had.
“With Faith and I, it’s been really good,” said Paul Bender, a Shafter High graduate who won the state discus title in 1980. He went on to star at Fresno State and competed in the Olympic Trials in 1984. “I mean she’s a workaholic.”
While coaching Faith on the youth track and field circuit, Paul said he used to be asked how he motivates his daughter.
“And just tell them she’s pretty much self-motivated and I’m just there for the guidance and little technical support,” Paul said. “She has a good head on her shoulders and we’ve done well working with each other. That part is really cool, really satisfying for me. It’s not like I have to drag her to practice. She’s like dragging me out there all the time.”
With her prospective senior season still months away, Faith is happy with her progression to this point. She’s resumed her regular training plan, but has continued to do physical therapy to help fortify her core muscles to prevent another injury.
“I know it’s still really early as far as coming into a season, but I feel almost at my peak right now as far as strength wise,” Faith said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to build from that, but I feel really good right now.”
Feeling good helps bring some of her lofty goals into focus. In addition to winning a state title in the discus and shot put, Bender has her eyes set on throwing the discus 190 feet, something that would qualify her for the Olympic Trials.
“I’m really excited for the season, just to throw again,” she said. “Even if things do change and we don’t end up having a season, I’ll know that I can still throw and I can still practice … and know that I was going to be prepared for this season and know how far I would have thrown at state. Hopefully I get a chance to get back out there.”
(2) comments
Nobody cares about ASU. Great party school I hear. Be safe!
@Dweeb: Nobody cares what you think, you loser.
What a truly miserable existence you live- have you never had a kind thing to say about anyone??
Congrats young lady- best of luck!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.