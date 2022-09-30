Liberty wins hard-fought 13-0 battle vs. Garces in league opener

Locked in a physical, hard-hitting battle, the Liberty and Garces defenses stole the spotlight in Thursday’s first-ever South Yosemite River League matchup.
And when the dust settled, the Patriots held on for a hard-fought 13-0 victory at Sam Tobias Field.
I really liked the way our kids flew around,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said of his defense. “They flew around and played hard. That’s what we talked about this week, is just battle back from last week (a 27-0 loss at Carlsbad), and just gotta keep moving forward.”
The game was close throughout, and wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 7-0 with 8:11 to play, the Rams moved the ball 60 yards to the Liberty 27 early in the final quarter, the team’s most effective drive of the game. But Garces fumbled the snap and Drew Underwood recovered with 9:57 to play.
Five plays later, senior Jalen Hankins broke through the Garces line, made a couple of moves and sprinted to the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown to give his team a two-score cushion. Last year’s co-BVarsity All-Area Offensive Player of the Year finished with 111 yards on 18 carries.
“They played some really, really good football teams in the preseason for a reason,” said Nixon of Garces.. “There were a lot of penalties both ways, and it’s the start of league, so …”
The two teams combined for 24 penalties, totalling 240 yards. That total was more than half of the 428 yards they compiled from scrimmage.
Although the multiple flags had an impact, it did little to sow the intensity of both team’s defenses, which were on display from the opening snap.
Seven of Garces’ 10 possessions ended with a punt, with the others stalling with a lost fumble, missed field goal and a failed fourth-down attempt.
Liberty, which ended a five-quarter scoring drought with its touchdown just before the half, was stopped on two fourth-and-short plays in the first quarter and was held out of the end zone when the Rams’ defense held after the Patriots drove to the 10-yard line late in the first half.
“Oh my goodness, it’s probably one of the best defensive outputs we’ve ever seen, in 25 years,” said Garces coach Paul Golla, whose team limited Liberty to just 80 yards from scrimmage in the second half. “I mean they’re on the field quite a bit. We’d bend and we had them third-and-short … We had a penalty that extended the (drive) and we still got them off the field. And then eventually we gave up two big plays … but hats off to our defense and all that did, that was impressive.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Patriots received a spark when junior quarterback Cole O’Brien entered the game in the second quarter.
On just his second snap of the game, O’Brien ran 48 yards to push the ball deep into Garces territory. But a holding penalty stopped the drive’s momentum, and Grant Meadors’ missed a 38-yard field goal to keep the game scoreless.
But the Patriots (4-2) forced the Rams to punt — the fourth in as many drives to open the game. Then facing a third-and-11 from its own 39, O’Brien connected with Xander Chisolm on a 61-yard scoring play to give Liberty a 7-0 lead with 4:30 left in the first half. O”brien finished 5 of 10 passing for 106 yards, and also rushed for 61 yards on six carries.
On the opening possession of the second half, Garces (1-5) capitalized on a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and moved the ball to the Patriots’ 21. But the play stalled and Nico Fanucchi’s 38-yard field goal missed wide left.
It was one of the Rams’ few scoring chances, following a rough first half. Garces punted on all six of its first-half possessions and had just 46 yards from scrimmage and 52 penalty yards in the first 24 minutes of play.
Liberty entered the game ranked 47th in the state, according to CalPreps. Four of the Rams’ five losses have been to teams ranked in the state’s top-50, with No. 7 Los Alamitos, No. 25 San Diego-Lincoln, No. 43 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial. The other loss was to No. 51 Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego.
“We’ve gone through the ringer and we preach to our kids, it’s about getting better every day, life’s adversity and what are we going to do?” Golla said. “There’s a river and a flood. And a flood is dangerous and it spreads. We have to be a river. We have to focus and don’t listen to the outside noise, people talking about us, this and that. They have to be a team and gotta love each other, and I believe they believe in that, and in this day and age, and what our kids are going through, hats off to them.”