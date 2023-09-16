It was supposed to be a battle to the end. Two Central Sections heavyweights going toe-to-toe for four quarters with bragging rights and possible seeding implications for the playoffs on the line.
But instead of a four-quarter thriller, Fresno-Central versus Liberty was over soon after the third quarter began.
The host Patriots looked like the defending Division 1A state champions they are in dismantling the previously undefeated Grizzlies, 35-14 on Friday night. The game was more lopsided than the final score thanks to a Central garbage touchdown with under three minutes remaining in the game.
After trading touchdowns to start the game, Liberty (4-1) seized total control, scoring 28 unanswered points to put Central (4-1) away.
“We wanted to finish phase one playing well in all three phases of the game and our kids accepted the challenge,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “Central is a really good football team. They’re well-coached and talented. Our kids came out and played really hard tonight.”
The Patriots offense looked completely unstoppable in the first half, rolling up huge chunks of yardage on the ground and through the air.
Led by the quarterback Cole O’Brien and running back Mehki Delouth, Liberty accumulated 305 yards of offense prior to intermission.
“We wanted to play fast,” Nixon said. “And we were able to complete some balls and we were able to run the ball pretty consistently tonight. We challenged our offensive linemen and our running backs. We wanted to be able to run the ball and I thought they did that really well.”
Leading 28-7 at the break Liberty delivered the knockout blow on the opening possession of the third quarter by capping off an 8-play, 77-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by O’Brien. The TD was set up by a 46-yard scamper by O’Brien.
The senior signal caller finished the game with 61 yards rushing on seven carries. He also passed for 189 yards including a pair of touchdowns to TreJon Fulton.
“Cole played really well tonight,” Nixon said. “I thought he managed the game. He hit the wide-open guys. He made some plays with his feet. All-around I thought he did a great job.”
Delouth had over 100 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 17 carries for 152 yards.
Liberty’s offensive line completely dominated the line of scrimmage. It didn’t allow a sack and only three of the Patriots 58 offensive plays went for negative yardage. Two of those were for minus two yards and the third was a quarterback kneel to end the game.
The Patriots would have had 300 yards rushing yards except for the QB kneel.
Liberty’s defense did some bending but not much breaking in defeating Central for a third straight time. The Grizzlies ended the night with 370 yards of offense, 259 of which was gained during the first half. Most of Central’s 111 second-half yards came long after the game had been decided and mostly with subs playing for both teams.
“Assignment-alignment was the thing we talked about this week,” Nixon said. “I thought they (the defense) did a better job aligning and communicating defensively and really playing physical tonight.”
Central’s biggest offensive producer was quarterback Earl Riley IV, who ran for 25 yards and passed for an additional 201 yards.
Nearly all of Riley’s yardage came in the first half. The Patriots defense almost completely shut the 6-foot-2 junior down in the second half, registering sacks by Ethan Atkins and Dylan Delgado and an interception by Tyler Lewis.
Lewis’ interception, which came late in the third quarter was the game’s only turnover.
Despite an outstanding overall performance, it wasn’t without flaws. Liberty was flagged eight times for 85 yards including five holding penalties.
That’s something Nixon plans on addressing this week during the Patriots bye.
“We got to fix some of holding calls and the things that held us back,” Nixon said. “We got to work on some of that and get better.”