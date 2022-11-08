 Skip to main content
Liberty sweeps Studio City-Harvard-Westlake to keep season alive

Liberty coach Morgan Dake addresses her team after their win over Studio City-Harvard-Westlake Tuesday night.

 Henry Greenstein / The Californian

Tuesday night's regional playoff matchup at Liberty was a bit of an anticlimax, but thankfully for the Patriots, it wasn't due to any letdown after last week's valley championship.

Instead, Liberty summarily dispatched visiting Studio City-Harvard-Westlake, the CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinalists, in a 3-0 result (25-19, 25-15, 25-23).

Reporter Henry Greenstein

