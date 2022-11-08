Liberty sweeps Studio City-Harvard-Westlake to keep season alive

Tuesday night's regional playoff matchup at Liberty was a bit of an anticlimax, but thankfully for the Patriots, it wasn't due to any letdown after last week's valley championship.
Instead, Liberty summarily dispatched visiting Studio City-Harvard-Westlake, the CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinalists, in a 3-0 result (25-19, 25-15, 25-23).
The win advanced the No. 7 Patriots to the second round of the Division I regional playoffs.
"We've talked about, all season, what happens after valley," Liberty coach Morgan Dake said. "So it's just that conversation of front-loading them, 'Hey, there's more to this than just valley, we have bigger goals.'"
Outside hitter Grace Witcher tallied 14 kills to lead the typically prolific Patriots offense, but when the Wolverines threatened to steal the third set late, it was the defense that came through in the clutch. A few athletic digs by Paige Sentes and back-to-back blocks split by Kamryn Briggs and Camryn Perdue helped Liberty earn four straight points to close out the match.
"Our defense has kind of pulled us out of really big matches, and you see that every single time they extend their rallies," Dake said. "Hats off to, obviously, Paige Sentes, who leads that defense, but really everyone who played middle back, and our setters getting those tips."
On the offensive end, Perdue and Emma Fredrick added seven kills apiece.
The Wolverine hitters weren't too shabby either — seniors Grace Thrower, with 13 kills, and Ava-Marie Lange, with 10, led the way — but Harvard-Westlake was continually let down by sloppy errors that sustained Liberty during the offense's cold stretches.
For example, after a block by Thrower and Lauryn Lewis put Harvard-Westlake back up 6-5 in the final set, the Wolverines allowed five straight points to Liberty, four coming off attack errors. Later in the set, kills from Witcher accounted for four of Liberty's final 10 points, but so did two attack errors and two service errors.
Back in the first set, the Patriots had jumped out to an 11-5 lead largely on the strength of their senior attackers, but a series of three double-contact violations enabled them to boost the margin to 16-8.
The Wolverines eventually cut the lead down to 19-15 on kills by Lange and Maya Stillwell, but Fredrick helped Liberty close the set out with her second, third and fourth kills of the night.
The second set followed a very similar pace, until Harvard-Westlake mustered a 5-1 run, with all its points coming off kills (including three by Lange) to narrow the margin to 12-11 and force a Dake timeout.
Briggs provided a pair of key kills after the break, jumpstarting a 5-0 and eventual 13-4 run that ended the set.
By subsequently wrapping up the hard-fought third frame, the Patriots earned a spot in the regional quarterfinals on the road at No. 2 Palos Verdes, where they will continue their quest for a state championship.
"They want it bad," Dake said. "So I'm really excited for them, and the way that they're playing. Especially in the last month, they've really come together."
The Sea Kings lost three straight matches in Southern Section Division I pool play before sweeping San Diego-Del Norte Tuesday night.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.