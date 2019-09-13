Cade Uehling scored two long touchdowns to help Clovis-Buchanan hold off Liberty for a 19-17 victory on Thursday night.
The game was played in Clovis.
Uehling had a 75-yard touchdown reception and a 73-yard run for a score as the Bears (3-1) overcame a 10-6 halftime deficit.
The Patriots (3-1) led 10-0 late in the second quarter, but Buchanan scored just before the half and scored two more TDs in the third to lead 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Liberty pulled to within 19-17 on a short touchdown run by Prentice Boone early in the fourth quarter, and were driving for the go-ahead score before being stopped on a fourth-down play with 1:10 to play.
It was a tough night for the kicking teams. The Bears missed an extra point and had another blocked, and Liberty’s Braden Blevins hit the crossbar on a field goal attempt just before the half. Blevins also made a short field goal to give Liberty an early 3-0 lead.
The Patriots built the lead to 10-0 when Dylan Tooker ran 15 yards for a score with five minutes left in the first half.
South 42, Fresno 26
Daniel Lomax Jr. had three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 60 and 65 yards to lead the Rebels (3-1) to a road victory.
South built a 28-12 halftime lead, but were held scoreless in the third quarter as Fresno made it a one-score game, 28-20, heading to the fourth quarter.
