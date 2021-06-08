Liberty, Stockdale advance section D-I baseball playoffs with opening-round wins

Kaleb Hay went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and pitched 4 ⅔ innings to notch his seventh victory of the season as Liberty cruised to a 24-4 victory over Clovis East in the opening round of the Central Section Division I baseball playoffs on Tuesday.
Jacob Tobias had two home runs and five RBIs and sophomore lead-off hitter Brady Reynolds went 4 for 4 with three runs scored as the Patriots (14-4) rapped out 22 hits.
No. 6 Liberty, which trailed 2-0 early to the Timberwolves (10-18), advanced to play at No. Fresno-Bullard in the section quarterfinals.
No. 5 Stockdale 4, No. 12 Tulare Western 2
Junior Holden Garcia pitched a complete-game, four-hitter to lead the Mustangs from Bakersfield past the Mustangs from Tulare.
Garcia did not walk a batter and struck out eight to improve to 5-1 for Stockdale, which will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 13 Visalia-Redwood and No. 4 Clovis North.
Tied 2-2, Stockdale (12-4) scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error in the fifth and tacked on another on a passed ball in the sixth.
Jack Kaiser and Austin Charles each went 2 for 4 for Stockdale, while teammate Jordan Neal walked three times, stole a base and scored a run. Teammate Ruben Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Other baseball scores
Division I
No. 10 Clovis 10, No. 7 Centennial 2
Division II
No. 5 Fresno-Edison 14, No. 12 Bakersfield 3
Division III
No. 6 Independence 6, No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph 2