It was like something out of a Hollywood movie, with a familiar formula that has worked to perfection in legendary sports flicks such as “Rocky,” “Hoosiers,” “Remember the Titans” and countless others — take your pick.
The basic premise: Underdog overcomes obstacles, defies odds and ultimately defeats heavy favorite to win the championship.
Based on that criteria — and so much more — the story of the 2006 Liberty High School softball team has earned its place among those cinematic treats, taking on legendary status along the way.
The plot centers around a talented, senior-laden Patriots squad that opened the season in chaotic fashion, righted the ship with the help of a coach named, “Spanky,” and eventually defeated top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan on the road in an epic 24-inning title game to capture Kern County’s first Central Section Division I softball championship.
“It had to be one the best days of my life,” said Tess O’Rourke-Lepine, who drove in the game’s only run with a fielder’s choice grounder with one out in the top of the 24th. “That feeling in sports when you win that championship … there’s no other feeling like that. And then especially doing it with the group of people that we had, it was like relief … it was just the best. You’ll never have another feeling like that again.”
Ending the season with a championship looked somewhat improbable when the Patriots were forced to make a coaching change in the opening weeks of the season following several complaints by parents about the coaching staff's behavior during a tournament in Laughlin.
The situation reached a boiling point following the first game of the tourney, when a group of players decided to leave the tournament with their families. Liberty later pulled the team out of the rest of the tournament when others planned to leave, as well.
“We had a really weird start to that season,” said Marissa Alvidrez, who pitched all 24 innings to earn the 1-0 victory in the title game. “We didn’t even have a coach for two weeks. So we had kind of a different kind of a bond because we had been through some really weird stuff that year. So it was kind of cool to come back and have the happy ending after a weird start.”
Enter ‘Spanky’
Henry “Spanky” Arias was two years removed from a four-year coaching stint at Ridgeview when he read that Liberty was in need of a softball coach.
Arias, 46, had left the Wolf Pack program to go back to school to earn his teaching credential and was working as a physical education teacher at Vista West, a continuation high school.
“I was just sitting there talking with my dad and he says, ‘hey, this would be a good opportunity for you,’” Arias recalled. “I thought it would, but I didn’t think I would get the job.”
But Arias applied the following day, and was pleasantly surprised when he was offered the position less than 24 hours later.
“It just happened really quickly,” said Arias, who took over a team that was 3-3 and was being coached by the Patriots athletic director Tim Davis the previous two weeks. “I mean it happened fast.”
Initially, Arias was concerned about being thrust into such a tumultuous situation.
“All I knew is there were some issues with the previous coach, obviously, and he stepped down,” said Arias, who is now a PE teacher at Rosedale Middle School. “It was really crazy because you hear about a lot of the problems that were going on. The parents weren’t happy about things, and I’m thinking, ‘what am I getting myself into? Are these parents going to come after me if things don’t go right? And are the girls only wanting to do things one way and if they don’t get their way are they going to be upset?’”
As it turned out, Arias had nothing to fear. In fact, Arias received plenty of support and the team thrived, going 23-4 the rest of the way with its only losses coming to Southern Section powers Santa Ana-Mater Dei, Simi Valley-Royal and twice to — you guessed it — Buchanan during an early-season tournament in Clovis.
“When he came in it was just very easy,” said Alvidrez, who played four years at UC Riverside after graduating from Liberty. “He’s very laid back. I can’t imagine anyone better to come in and fill that spot with the unknown and everything that was going. Everyone was worried. We knew it was going to be a good season because we had so many good players, and everyone was graduating that year. So we wanted to go out on top, but we were kind of worried because of how things started.”
The ‘arm’
Eight seniors, one junior, one sophomore and two freshmen made up the talented Patriots, who rolled to an undefeated Southeast Yosemite League title and entered the postseason on a roll. With many key returners from a team that was upset by Centennial in the section quarterfinals the year before, the 2006 squad was also looking for redemption.
Despite the early season hiccups, the Patriots did just that, winning eight of their last nine games to earn another game against Buchanan, this time in the D-I final.
There were plenty of talented players, but none were more important at the time than Alvidrez, now 31 and a mother of two who works for the Kern County mental health department. She is currently working toward her Master’s degree in social work.
Alvidrez contributed to her team’s success in about every way imaginable as Liberty’s top hitter and pitcher. She finished the season 22-5 with a 0.28 ERA, with 193 strikeouts and just 35 walks in 175 innings. She also had a team-high .488 batting average and 28 RBIs, and was named the SEYL’s most valuable player and co-BVarsity All-Area player of the year.
Her talent was put to the test in the section final where she was matched up with Torrey Schroeder, who was committed to pitch at Texas.
The two locked horns (pun intended), each going the distance in the game, combining to throw more than 800 pitches during the title game, that lasted more than six hours. Alvidrez accounted for more than half of those pitches and wound up facing 98 batters.
“I remember being really tired,” said Alvidrez, who finished with 18 strikeouts, allowing 12 hits and 12 walks. “It was really nerve-racking. I think at some point, regardless of the age, skill kind of gets set aside after a certain point. It’s really just kind of like willpower. You have to be mentally strong enough to not fail. I was just determined to not be the one to do that. That probably sounds terrible, but there were a lot of people counting on me. A pitcher kind of controls a lot of the game, especially if you give up a home run, the game’s over, especially being the visiting team.”
At one point, Alvidrez was suffering a lot of pain in her back, but she received some unexpected relief when Schroeder's father, a chiropractor, adjusted her back between innings.
"You just don't expect that," said Alvidrez, whose strange day continued after the game when the family car suffered a flat tire on the way home. "It was just crazy."
Despite the pressure and the mounting fatigue, Alvidrez survived with a “bend, but don’t break” philosophy, working herself into and out of trouble several times, particularly late in the game. Buchanan loaded the bases four times in the final 10 innings and had runners in scoring position multiple times during the contest.
“I had a bad habit of thinking that I had to do it all by myself,” said Alvidrez, who pitched the game with four pins in her throwing hand, the result of an injury suffered as the team's catcher the previous season. “And so at some point during that game I realized we’ve been doing this all year long so I really have to rely on my teammates. As long as I don’t give up a shot in the gap I just had to trust that my team was going to do what they knew they could do.”
That trust proved to be warranted, particularly in the field.
The catch(es)
With two outs in the ninth, and the Patriots held without a hit, the Bears had a runner in scoring position with two outs when the next batter laced a line drive toward right field. But Liberty senior first baseman Jaclyn Rymer, who went on to play at Cal State Northridge, made a game-saving catch to keep the game scoreless.
An amazing 10 innings later, it was senior Ashley Bryan’s turn to flash the leather. With two outs and a runner on third, Bryan made a diving catch in right-centerfield to end the threat.
“It’s crazy to think about, but if they score in the ninth, the story changes,” Arias said. “We were no-hit and lost. And then later, Ashley makes that diving catch. She hit the ground so hard with her glove, but she held on.”
The hit
The defensive gems helped set the stage for the dramatic finish.
Patriots shortstop Amie (Haynes) Wolford, who is now married with two kids and works with Arias as a PE teacher at Rosedale Middle School, got things started in the 24th with a triple down the right field line.
“I couldn’t even tell you how many at-bats I had that game, but finally I get up there and hit the triple,” said Wolford, who helped guide Highland to a pair of league titles in three years as coach from 2015-17. “I can still remember hitting it and thinking to myself, ‘ok, make it all the way around the bases if you can. Get as far as you can go.’ I just remember running as fast as I can, getting to third base and the sigh of relief, thinking, ‘ok, we can do this. Let’s finish this now.’"
The run
Wolford’s timely hit, set the stage for even more drama in a game where all 18 players that started the game, finished it.
With one out, Patriots second baseman Tess O’Rourke-Lepine stepped to the plate, and delivered, albeit in an unconventional way.
She hit the ball off the end of the bat, sending a weak grounder to Bears first baseman Kelly Jahn, who double-clutched before firing a throw toward her catcher with Wolford sprinting home on contact.
“It’s one of the only things I remember about the game because it was one of the most tedious games ever,” said O’Roarke-Lepine, who is a married, mother of two who works as a program specialist for the Panama-Buena Vista School District. “I just remember Amie getting an awesome hit and thinking, ‘well, I better do something here.’ And I hit a little dinky thing to first, and my gut-reaction was I knew she was going home so I had to do something. So I just stopped, which threw everybody off.”
Shortly thereafter, Wolford slid head first into home plate, narrowly beating the tag and the Liberty bench erupted in celebration.
“I just remember Henry telling me ‘when you see that ball hit, just go, get there,’” Wolford recalled. “I just got to the plate and dove in … just the excitement and relief … ‘yes, there it is, finally.’ It was just so exciting; so awesome.
“I remember just going straight in and the catcher being on top of me. Me coming up and there was just a big cloud of dirt, I got up, threw my helmet off and ran over to the girls. We were all hugging each other and cheering, all that good stuff.”
Lost somewhere in the hysteria of scoring the run, Liberty still needed to record three more outs to clinch the title, a tall order considering their pitcher was running on fumes, and Buchanan had been threatening to score all day.
The final out
Alvidrez retired the first two batters on a pair of groundouts, one to third baseman Jenny Zavolosieck and the other to O’Rourke-Lepine, who each made the throw to Rymer for the out.
That set the stage for the team’s freshman starter Cassidy (Bell) Sugimoto, who went on to star as an All-American at Penn State, setting the schools home run record along the way. She later coached softball at Taft College and is currently married and a PE teacher at Freedom Middle School. She will turn 29 on Sunday.
Although only 14 at the time, the team’s young right fielder was up for the challenge. At around 10:30 p.m. — the game started at 4 — with a swirling wind and playing under the lights, Sugimoto made a running catch down the right-field line, holding on to preserve the victory, ending what is tied for the longest softball game in Central Section history.
“I was just telling myself, ‘whatever you do, catch that ball and get this game over with,’” said Sugimoto, who drove in all three runs in a 3-1 victory over Madera in the section semifinals. “Our feet were killing us. We just wanted to take our cleats off. We just wanted food. The snackbar had shutdown hours before and some of the parents were giving us whatever they had. It was just so exciting to get that last out.”
The celebration could finally begin.
“At first I thought it was hit way harder than it was,” Alvidrez said. “But I think the combination of the wind, and how high it was, kind of pulled it back in, because the wind was blowing in toward home plate. The game was really crazy because we kind of experienced really hot weather and then it got cold and then it got windy. It was more than six hours long so we experienced pretty much all of the elements except for rain.”
Arias couldn’t even see the play, and was forced to rely on the crowd’s reaction.
“The way the fields were set up at the time at Buchanan, the dugouts were so narrow to get out,” Arias said. “So I couldn’t even see the catch, all you could hear was people screaming. I mean you’re trying to squeeze through the gate and then you’re like jumping for joy.”
Champions at last
“Mentally I was drained, but I was so excited and proud of the girls,” said Arias, who retired from coaching in 2016 after 11 years at Liberty. “As a coach, when you coach high school sports, you hope to win a Valley championship, let alone a Division I championship. And to beat a team that we had lost to twice previously, it was like this big ‘ahh’ feeling. You accomplished something great as a team and you saw this great group of girls that were going to be able to cherish this for the rest of their lives. It just all came out right there, and man, I felt like breaking down and crying I was so excited.”
It’s an emotion that Arias says he often relives, only this time in the comfort of his living room, watching a highlight tape he was given.
“I can sit back and watch the end of the game … and I’ll look at my arm and I’ll have goose bumps all over my arm,” Arias said. “It’s still something to this day that I’m proud of. It was something that we had the talent to do, but we actually went out there and did it.”
