Liberty rolls to 41-7 victory over Centennial in SYRL football showdown

It was difficult to find a seat a Patriot Stadium Friday night, and the parking lot? Forget about it.
Hyped as the game of the year, cars lined neighboring streets and filled the parking lot as a capacity crowd filed in for what was hyped as the game of the year.
But Friday night’s matchup between undefeated Centennial and host Liberty didn't live up to expectations and turned into a one-sided affair.
Sparked by a masterful performance by the Patriots’ defense, which followed up an impressive first-half with three interceptions in the final 24 minutes, Liberty continued its league dominance with a 41-7 victory over the Golden Hawks to take home the Freedom Bowl trophy. It was the Patriots 13th straight victory over Centennial.
“The defense was flying around again,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “We keep talking about building on the aggression and assignment alignment, and I thought they did a really good job with that.”
The Patriots (6-2) improved to 3-0 in South Yosemite River League play, winning their 22nd straight league game, and 40th in their last 41 contests stretching back to 2016. Liberty can clinch its fifth straight league crown with a victory over Frontier (6-2, 2-0) next week.
“We want to continue to get better week to week,” Nixon said. “I thought we did a good job and our kids played well tonight.”
Playing in front of a full stadium on its Homecoming night, Liberty scored early and often, and closed the half with an unusual 47-yard field goal off a free kick by Grant Meadors that gave his team a 20-0 lead at the break.
The kick was set up when the Patriots caught a Centennial punt after signaling for a fair catch at the Golden Hawks' 37. By rule, Liberty was able to line up in kick-off formation, with the defense forced to stay 10 yards from the kicking team. Meadors placed the ball on a tee and split the uprights as his teammates stood and watched a few yards behind with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Patriots continued to pour it on in the second half, shaking off an early interception in the this quarter, and scored three touchdowns during a 7-minute stretch to put the game out of reach at 41-0, initiating a running clock the rest of the way.
“We knew they were really good,” Centennial coach Richard Starrett said. “We knew we had an uphill battle. And when you throw three interceptions and the ball doesn’t bounce your way a couple of times, man, it will get away from you. But I thought we fought pretty well. Ultimately we’ll get better from it and one game’s not going to define us.”
Jalen Hankins scored two touchdowns for Liberty, a four-yarder, and then added a 20-yard TD run with 10:17 left in the third quarter to make it 27-0. The scoring play was set up by a 60-yard interception return by Tre Fulton. Hankins finished with a game-high 86 yards on 10 carries before moving to the sidelines for the fourth quarter.
Just three plays later, Kreseason Kizzy picked off a pass from Adam Copus and sprinted 42 yards to the end zone to build the lead to 34-0. Cameron Dangerfield capped his team’s scoring with a 1-yard plunge to make it 41-0 with 3:14 left in the third.
“We all know they’re a good program and this thing wasn’t built overnight,” Starrett said. “They’ve been building us up for a long time and ultimately they’ve won (40 of 41) league games for a reason. We’re going to get there and we’re going to get better because of this game. And honestly, it’s on to the next game.”
Centennial (7-1, 1-1) punted on all five of its possessions in the first half and failed to move the ball into Patriots territory until a pair of late Liberty fumbles with the game already in hand. Copus finished just 9 of 23 passing for 72 yards, with Jackson McDonald providing much of the team’s success with 40 yards on 11 carries.
“They’re a good football team and we knew it was going to be a hard-fought matchup,” Nixon said. “I’m really proud of the way our kids prepared this week and how they came out and played tonight.”
The second of the two Patriot turnovers set the table for the Golden Hawks’ lone score, a 10-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Boyd with 3 minutes to play.
Liberty capitalized on good field position early, scoring on four of its five possessions in the opening half. The patriots opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass play from Cole O’Brien to Ethan Mahanke with 5:59 left in the first half.
O’Brien was 6 of 10 passing for 64 yards and he also rushed for 50 yards on four carries. His replacement, Jace Nixon, completed his only pass, a 43-yard bomb to Ermiah Harrison that set up his teams final score.
“It was exciting for our kids, they played hard,” Nixon said. “We talk about stacking days and stacking games, and I thought they did a nice job, and came out and played hard for four quarters.”