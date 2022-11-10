 Skip to main content
Liberty rolls past St. Joseph, 49-13

Liberty vs St Joseph Football

Cole O'Brien prepares to throw against Santa Maria-St. Joseph in Thursday night's Central Section Division I quarterfinal at Liberty.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

On the off chance the Liberty football team needed a kick start, it got one in Thursday night’s Central Section Division I quarterfinals.

Visiting Santa Maria-St. Joseph moved the ball 80 yards on 14 plays on the opening possession of the game to take an early 6-0 lead.

