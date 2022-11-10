Liberty rolls past St. Joseph, 49-13

On the off chance the Liberty football team needed a kick start, it got one in Thursday night’s Central Section Division I quarterfinals.
Visiting Santa Maria-St. Joseph moved the ball 80 yards on 14 plays on the opening possession of the game to take an early 6-0 lead.
As it turned out, the lead lasted exactly 13 seconds, about the time it took Patriots senior Xander Chisolm to sprint 86 yards to the opposite end zone on the ensuing kickoff.
Liberty’s Grant Meadors made the extra point with one of his patented booming kicks and the Patriots were never threatened thereafter, rolling to a 49-13 victory.
“We knew they were a good football team and we really emphasized playing well in all three phases of the game,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “In playoff time that’s kind of what you do. Our kids responded well, came out and played hard and I was really proud of the product tonight.”
The win sets up a semifinal rematch between the No. 3 Patriots and No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan. The Bears defeated Liberty 35-27 on Sept. 9 in agame halted due to a lightning storm with 10:59 left in the game. That game was in Bakersfield, Friday’s will be in Clovis.
“Their coaches and us talked about it after the game and said I’m sure we’ll see each other in the playoffs,” Nixon said. “We’ve seen each other the last four years in the playoffs and here we are again. We have to go watch film, get better and get ready for a game Friday.”
Jalen Hankins had a big night on a night of big plays for Liberty (9-2). The senior running back had a game-high 134 yards rushing on 12 carries, with a pair scoring runs in the second quarter that helped his team take control.
Senior Kreseasn Kizzy caught a pair of touchdown passes from Cole O’Brien, including a 5-yard scoring play that gave the Patriots a 35-6 lead with 8 seconds left in the first half.
Kizzy finished with four catches for 69 yards, the bulk of which came when he broke a tackle and went 52 yards for a touchdown to give Liberty a 14-6 lead with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
O’Brien was 8 of 11 passing for 115 yards and three touchdowns before being relieved by Jace Nixon after throwing a 13-yard scoring pass to Ermiah Harrison that gave Liberty a 42-13 lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter. O’Brien also rushed for 58 yards on four carries, with his only miscue coming on a fumble inside the Knights’ 5-yard line. It was the blemish on an otherwise perfect first half for the Patriots with touchdowns on five of six possessions.
Mehki Delouth capped the game’s scoring with a 32-yard scoring run. He finished with 62 yards on seven carries.
“They have really big guys up front and a good quarterback,” Nixon said. “They do a good job and our kids knew that going in. They got us a little bit, but they responded so well and shut it down the rest of the night. So I was really pleased with how they responded to that.”
Defensively, Liberty sacked St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah three times and picked off two of his passes. Junior Tre Fulton made a leaping interception in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for an apparent score in the first quarter, but the touchdown was negated by a penalty. It was Fulton’s seventh interception of the season.
“It’s really hard to replicate what they do,” Nixon said. “I really like the way they responded after that first drive. They came back and battled their tails off.”
Mensah was 9 of 21 passing for 107 yards, and Carter Vargas rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries, but the Knights struggled to move the ball the final three quarters.St. Joseph (10-2) had just 41 yards from scrimmage in the second half.
“I’m proud of them,” Nixon said. “They played their hearts out. It’s on to the next step.”